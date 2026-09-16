Alfie Boe Joins the Lineup of MAGIC RADIO'S WEST END CHRISTMAS

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tenor Alfie Boe will be joining the line-up for this year's Magic Radio's West End Christmas. Gok Wan and Harriet Scott revealed that Alfie will be taking to the stage on Sunday 15th November at the London Palladium, where he will be joined more West End royalty including Zoe Birkett, Ben Forster, Marisha Wallace and Sydnie Christmas.

The event will be hosted by comedian Tom Allen with the audience treated to songs from some of the most iconic and adored musicals and, of course, a sprinkling of Christmas classics.

For all the news on Magic Radio's West End Christmas listen to Magic Radio on Digital Radio, on the Rayo App, online and in London on 105.4FM.

About Magic Radio Network

Magic Radio is the destination for listeners across the UK who want to hear the best music variety from the 80s to now. It's a place where everyone is welcome, every day, to take a moment and enjoy great conversation, good company and much-loved songs from our favourite decades.

Home to a familiar family of presenters, the weekday line-up starts with Gok Wan and Harriet Scott on Breakfast and ends with Nicki Chapman on Mellow Magic. Weekends sees shows from Gaby Roslin, Anna Richardson, Sonali Shah and Lemar.

The station is also host to sell-out events including Magic at the Musicals at the Royal Albert Hall and the Magic of Christmas at The London Palladium. You can listen to Magic Radio in London on 105.4FM and nationally on digital radio, via the Rayo App or online at magic.co.uk.

The Magic Radio Network includes digital stations, Magic Soul playing the best variety of Soul and Motown, Mellow Magic playing the best variety of relaxing classics, Magic Classical playing the magic of classical music and Magic at the Musicals playing the best variety of stage and screen. These services are available on Digital Radio, online and via the Rayo app.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 22 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming