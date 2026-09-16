Alfie Boe Joins the Lineup of MAGIC RADIO'S WEST END CHRISTMAS
The event will feature West End stars performing iconic musical numbers and holiday favorites at the London Palladium.
Tenor Alfie Boe will be joining the line-up for this year's Magic Radio's West End Christmas. Gok Wan and Harriet Scott revealed that Alfie will be taking to the stage on Sunday 15th November at the London Palladium, where he will be joined more West End royalty including Zoe Birkett, Ben Forster, Marisha Wallace and Sydnie Christmas.
The event will be hosted by comedian Tom Allen with the audience treated to songs from some of the most iconic and adored musicals and, of course, a sprinkling of Christmas classics.
For all the news on Magic Radio's West End Christmas listen to Magic Radio on Digital Radio, on the Rayo App, online and in London on 105.4FM.
About Magic Radio Network
Magic Radio is the destination for listeners across the UK who want to hear the best music variety from the 80s to now. It's a place where everyone is welcome, every day, to take a moment and enjoy great conversation, good company and much-loved songs from our favourite decades.
Home to a familiar family of presenters, the weekday line-up starts with Gok Wan and Harriet Scott on Breakfast and ends with Nicki Chapman on Mellow Magic. Weekends sees shows from Gaby Roslin, Anna Richardson, Sonali Shah and Lemar.
The station is also host to sell-out events including Magic at the Musicals at the Royal Albert Hall and the Magic of Christmas at The London Palladium. You can listen to Magic Radio in London on 105.4FM and nationally on digital radio, via the Rayo App or online at magic.co.uk.
The Magic Radio Network includes digital stations, Magic Soul playing the best variety of Soul and Motown, Mellow Magic playing the best variety of relaxing classics, Magic Classical playing the magic of classical music and Magic at the Musicals playing the best variety of stage and screen. These services are available on Digital Radio, online and via the Rayo app.
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