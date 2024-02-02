Alex Newell Will Perform a Solo Concert at Cadogan Hall in September 2024

Star of stage and screen Alex Newell will perform live at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 1 September 2024 at 2:30pm and 6.30pm. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday 6 February at Click Here and www.cadoganhall.com

Alex Newell first garnered attention on screen in FOX's critically acclaimed series GLEE as transgender student, Wade “Unique” Adams. Breaking barriers and challenging gender norms at a time when the conversation around gender identity was not widely accepted, Alex has remained one of the leaders in the quest for equality. In 2023, Alex made history as the first non-binary identifying actor to win a Tony award for Best Featured Actor for their role as Lulu in Broadway's Shucked. In their second turn on the Broadway stage, a follow up to their time in the Tony winning Once On This Island, Alex yet again draws raves nightly with their standout solo Independently Owned. Alex also has an impressive list of TV credits including Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, along with the Emmy-nominated Christmas special on Roku, as well as Our Kind of People, and Fox's Empire.

Alex has received several award nominations including Critics Choice, Gold Derby, Screen Actors Guild, and Hollywood Critics Association. While part of the cast of Once On This Island, Alex earned a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album and won a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, also later receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album for Shucked.

FOURTH WALL LIVE is an entertainment company that produces events, concerts and on-stage shows. In January 2022, FWL presented Bonnie and Clyde The Musical In Concert for two nights to a sold-out audience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Broadway favourite Jeremy Jordan. The concert broke Drury Lane box office records selling out a two-night run in less than six minutes.

In recent months, Fourth Wall Live have been nominated for 3 WhatsOnStage awards in the Best Concert Event category for Ariana DeBose's sold out European concert at the London Palladium and gala concerts Evita and Love Never Dies at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Fourth Wall Live have also recently presented Audra McDonald at the London Palladium, Jeremy Jordan at Theatre Royal Drury Lane and both Rachel Tucker and Stephanie J Block at Cadogan Hall. FWL regularly presents concerts featuring stars of the West End and Broadway including Keala Settle, Sierra Boggess, Matthew Morrison and Hannah Waddingham among others.

Fourth Wall Live is also a producer of the WhatsOnStage Award winning Bonnie & Clyde The Musical which recently ended its successful run at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End.