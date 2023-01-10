Aimee Lou Wood, John McCrea, and Nathan Ives-Moiba Will Join CABARET

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB in London's West End has announced that BAFTA Award winner Aimee Lou Wood will play 'Sally Bowles', Olivier Award nominee John McCrea will play 'The Emcee' and Nathan Ives-Moiba will play 'Cliff Bradshaw' from 13 February 2022 until 27 May 2023.

Aimee Lou Wood said today "I've wanted to be Sally Bowles since I was around 10 so this is really special. I'm unbelievably excited and having the greatest time in rehearsals. The production is so wonderful and I feel honoured to be stepping into this beautiful team of people!"

John McCrea said today "I'm thrilled to be taking on the iconic role of the Emcee in this ground-breaking production of Cabaret. It's an absolute honour to be joining this amazing company of artists."

Aimee Lou Wood is best known for her portrayal of Aimee Gibbs in all three series of the Netflix series Sex Education for which she won the BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance. She recently starred in the critically acclaimed film Living opposite Bill Nighy. Her stage credits include Sonya in Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End and Downstate at the National Theatre.

John McCrea created the role of Jamie New in the smash hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie at both the Sheffield Crucible Theatre and the West End's Apollo Theatre. For his performance he was nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical and won the Most Promising Newcomer at the Critics Circle Theatre Awards, the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor in a Leading role in a Musical and the UK Theatre Award for Best Musical Performer. He recently appeared as Max in Daddy at the Almeida Theatre and his film credits include Artie in the hit Disney film, Cruella.

Nathan Ives-Moiba's many theatre credits include As You Like It at the National Theatre, My Children My Africa at Trafalgar Studios, Our Country's Good for Out of Joint, A Midsummer Night's Dream, And Did Those Feet and Tull, all at the Octagon Theatre. For his performance in Tull, Nathan was nominated for the Best Newcomer at the Manchester Theatre Awards.

At certain performances, the role of Sally Bowles will be played by Emily Benjamin.

As a member of the original cast of this production, Emily has been a swing and understudy to the role of Sally Bowles since the show opened. Her other West End theatre credits include Bat Out of Hell The Musical at the London Coliseum and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Bridge Theatre.

The final performance for Callum Scott Howells as 'The Emcee' and Madeline Brewer as 'Sally Bowles' will be Saturday 28 January 2023. Sid Sagar's final performance as 'Cliff Bradshaw' will be Saturday 11 February 2023.



Between 30 January 2023 - 11 February 2023 the role of 'The Emcee' will be played by Matthew Gent and the role of 'Sally Bowles' will be played by Emily Benjamin. At certain performances the role of 'Sally Bowles' will be played by Sally Frith.

Matthew Gent's West End theatre credits include Sweeney Todd at the Adelphi Theatre, The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre and Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre. His other theatre credits include Rags at the Park Theatre, The Queen of the Mist at Charing Cross Theatre, The Water Babies at Leicester Curve, The Carnival of the Animals at Riverside Studios and Taboo at Brixton Club House.

The cast also includes Vivien Parry as 'Fraulein Schneider', Richard Katz as 'Herr Schultz', Danny Mahoney as 'Ernst Ludwig' and Michelle Bishop as 'Fraulein Kost'. The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O'Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company currently includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Laura Braid, Reuben Greeph, James Hastings, Samantha Ho, Emma Holt, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin and Callum Sterling.

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards and most recently the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club...

One of the most successful musicals of all time Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.