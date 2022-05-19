Ailsa Davidson, Simon Gordon, Maddison Firth, and More Will Lead the Cast of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Filmed at the Other Palace

The cast has been announced for the eagerly anticipated recording of the hit production of Heathers the Musical, a project with Steam Motion and Sound.

The cast for the filmed production are Ailsa Davidson (Veronica Sawyer), Simon Gordon (Jason "J.D" Dean), Maddison Firth (Heather Chandler), Vivian Panka (Heather Duke), Teleri Hughes (Heather McNamara), Vicki Lee Taylor (Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom), Mhairi Angus (Martha Dunnstock), Liam Doyle (Kurt Kelly), Rory Phelan (Ram Sweeney), Oliver Brooks (Kurt's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper), Andy Brandy (Ram's Dad/Principle Gowan/Veronica's Dad), Benjamin Karran (Beleaguered Geek), Chris Parkinson (Hipster Dork/Officer McCord), Jermaine Woods (Peppy Stud/Officer Milner), Eleanor Morrison Halliday (Young Republicanette), Mary-Jean Caldwell (Stoner Chick), Hannah Lowther (New Wave Party Girl) and May Tether (Drama Club Drama Queen)

Performances at The Other Palace have been taken off sale from 3 - 19 May to allow for filming to take place ahead of a future release. Performances will resume on Friday 20 May and will run through to 4 September 2022.

The musical started its UK journey with a cult following and was a box office record-breaker at The Other Palace in 2018, before transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a limited season later that year. Last year the production returned to the Haymarket for another successful West End season, while in parallel with a UK tour, before returning to it is original home, The Other Palace in November 2021 for another record-breaking run.

Steam Motion and Sound is a creative content company founded in 2003 by Brett Sullivan and Clayton Jacobsen in Sydney. They then opened offices in London then New York. Steam are the company of choice for the world's theatrical producers and entertainment companies to film their productions in the West End and Broadway. Live Theatre Films include: Waitress, Bonnie and Clyde, Prince of Egypt (all currently in post-production); Aladdin (Disney+), Kinky Boots, Newsies, Miss Saigon, Billy Elliot, Love Never Dies, Phantom of the Opera 25th, Les Miserables 25th, Jesus Christ Superstar Arena Spectacular.

With book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers the Musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, and starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Heathers The Musical is on-sale until 04 September 2022