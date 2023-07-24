Adam Pascal, Aimie Atkinson, and More Join the Cast of DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL In Concert

Final casting has been revealed for the European premiere of the multi award-winning manga stage musical Death Note The Musical in Concert.

Broadway legend Adam Pascal (Roger in the original cast of 'RENT'), Aimie Atkinson (Katherine Howard in the original cast of 'Six', Vivian in 'Pretty Woman'), Rachel Clare Chan (a recent graduate from the Royal Academy of Music) and Christian Ray Marbella (Engineer in 'Miss Saigon, international tour) join the previously announced Frances Mayli McCann, Dean John-Wilson and Joaquin Pedro Valdes to star in Death Note: THE MUSICAL in Concert.

They are joined by an ensemble featuring Felipe Bejarano, Charlotte Coggin, Jade Copas, Eu Jin Hwang, Yojiro Ichikawa, Deena Kapadia, David Kar-Hing Lee, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Jojo Meredith, Marcel Li-Ping, Janine Somcio.

Following acclaimed productions in Japan and Korea Death Note THE MUSICAL will get its English language premiere with three star-studded concerts at the London Palladium on 21 & 22 August.

Tickets sold out for the two evening performances in just 8 hours and only limited tickets remain available for the matinee.

Based on the best-selling Japanese manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata/Sheuisha, this ground breaking musical (Winner Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) has a score by Frank Wildhorn ('Jekyll & Hyde', four years on Broadway, 'Dracula', 'Bonnie & Clyde') with lyrics by Jack Murphy and book by Ivan Menchell.

It will be directed by Nick Winston and is produced by Carter Dixon McGill Production ('Chess in Concert', 'Kinky Boots in Concert', 'Treason the Musical in Concert'), Indie Theatrical and HoriPro.

Light Yagami, a bright but dissatisfied high school student in Tokyo comes across a discarded notebook owned by Ryuk, a mythological god of death. Discovering he can kill anyone by just writing their names in the supernatural notebook, Light takes justice into his own hands by filling the notebook with names of the nation's most wanted criminals. But a detective only known as 'L' is soon tracking him down...

Adam Pascal will play Ryuk, a Shinigami (“god of death”). A rock singer, Adam was chosen to create the role of Roger Davis in the original 1996 cast of Jonathan Larson's musical 'RENT' on Broadway, he played the role in the West End premiere and the 2005 movie version of the musical. His other roles include Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's 'Aida', the Emcee in the 1998 revival of 'Cabaret', and for playing Huey Calhoun in the Broadway company of 'Memphis'. More recently, he played William Shakespeare in the Tony Award-winning musical 'Something Rotten!'.

Aimie Atkinson will play Rem, a Shinigami (“god of death”). Aimie created the role of Katherine Howard in the original cast of 'Six' and was Olivier nominated Best Supporting Actress, then played the lead role of Vivian Ward in 'Pretty Woman' (West End). Her other roles include Daniela in 'In the Heights' and Serena in 'Pretty Woman' (KIlworth House).

Rachel Chan will play Sayu, Light's little sister. Rachel recently graduated from the Royal Academy of Music with an MA in Musical Theatre. She is the recipient of the ABRSM Queen's Platinum Jubilee Award. She will next apperar in 'Oliver!' at Leeds Playhouse.

Christian Ray Marbella will play Soichiro. Christian recently played Herod in 'Jesus Christ Supertstar' in Vienna. His other roles include Engineer in 'Miss Saigon' (international tour), Lun Tha in 'The King & I', Gary in 'The Full Monty'.

Creative team:

Director and Choreographer Nick Winston

Associate Director and Choreographer Alex Sarmiento,

Costume Designer Kimie Nakano

Musical Supervisor Katy Richardson

Musical Director Chris Ma

Orchestrator Jason Howland

Designer Justin Williams

Lighting Designer Ben Cracknell

Sound Designer Ben Harrison

Casting Harry Blumenau

Artwork by Rebecca Pitt Creative

Producers Carter Dixon McGill Productions, Indie Theatrical and HoriPro

Death Note THE MUSICAL premiered in 2015 in Tokyo, Japan. A 2022 Korean production won four awards at the Korea Musical Awards after being nominated in 10 categories (“Death Note offers a glimpse at the future of musicals”, The Korea Herald). In 2017, Netflix released a TV adaptation of 'Death Note' starring Willem Defoe.

Frank Wildhorn said: “Death Note THE MUSICAL has been the most unique, strange, edgy, and wonderful musical journey for me. It's been a dream of mine to bring this show from Asia to the West End of London, and here we are!”