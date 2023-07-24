Adam Pascal, Aimie Atkinson, and More Join the Cast of DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL In Concert

Tickets sold out for the two evening  performances in just 8 hours and only limited tickets remain available for the matinee.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 4 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander

Adam Pascal, Aimie Atkinson, and More Join the Cast of DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL In Concert

Adam Pascal, Aimie Atkinson, and More Join the Cast of DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL In Concert

Final casting has been revealed for the European premiere of the multi award-winning manga stage musical Death Note The Musical in Concert.

Broadway legend Adam Pascal (Roger in the original cast of 'RENT'), Aimie Atkinson (Katherine Howard  in the original cast of 'Six', Vivian in 'Pretty Woman'), Rachel Clare Chan (a recent graduate from the Royal Academy of Music) and Christian Ray Marbella (Engineer in 'Miss Saigon, international tour) join the previously announced Frances Mayli McCann, Dean John-Wilson and Joaquin Pedro Valdes to star in Death Note: THE MUSICAL in Concert.

They are joined by an ensemble featuring Felipe Bejarano, Charlotte Coggin, Jade Copas, Eu Jin Hwang, Yojiro Ichikawa, Deena Kapadia, David Kar-Hing Lee, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Jojo Meredith, Marcel Li-Ping, Janine Somcio.

Following acclaimed productions in Japan and Korea Death Note THE MUSICAL will get its English language premiere with three star-studded concerts at the London Palladium on 21 & 22 August.

Tickets sold out for the two evening  performances in just 8 hours and only limited tickets remain available for the matinee.

Based on the best-selling Japanese manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata/Sheuisha, this ground breaking musical (Winner Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) has a score by Frank Wildhorn ('Jekyll & Hyde', four years on Broadway, 'Dracula', 'Bonnie & Clyde') with lyrics by Jack Murphy and book by Ivan Menchell.

It will be directed by Nick Winston and is produced by Carter Dixon McGill Production ('Chess in Concert', 'Kinky Boots in Concert', 'Treason the Musical in Concert'), Indie Theatrical and HoriPro.

Light Yagami, a bright but dissatisfied high school student in Tokyo comes across a discarded notebook owned by Ryuk, a mythological god of death. Discovering he can kill anyone by just writing their names in the supernatural notebook, Light takes justice into his own hands by filling the notebook with names of the nation's most wanted criminals. But a detective only known as 'L' is soon tracking him down...

Adam Pascal  will play Ryuk, a Shinigami (“god of death”). A rock singer, Adam was chosen to create the role of Roger Davis in the original 1996 cast of Jonathan Larson's musical 'RENT' on Broadway, he played the role in the West End premiere and  the 2005 movie version of the musical. His other roles include Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's 'Aida',  the Emcee in the 1998 revival of 'Cabaret', and for playing Huey Calhoun in the Broadway company of 'Memphis'. More recently, he played William Shakespeare in the Tony Award-winning musical 'Something Rotten!'.

Aimie Atkinson will play Rem, a Shinigami (“god of death”). Aimie created the role of Katherine Howard  in the original cast of 'Six' and was Olivier nominated Best Supporting Actress, then played the lead role of Vivian Ward in 'Pretty Woman' (West End). Her other roles include Daniela in 'In the Heights' and Serena in 'Pretty Woman' (KIlworth House).

Rachel Chan will play Sayu, Light's little sister. Rachel recently graduated from the Royal Academy of Music with an MA in Musical Theatre. She is the recipient of the ABRSM Queen's Platinum Jubilee Award. She will next apperar in 'Oliver!' at Leeds Playhouse.

Christian Ray Marbella will play Soichiro. Christian recently played Herod in 'Jesus Christ Supertstar' in Vienna. His other roles include Engineer in 'Miss Saigon' (international tour), Lun Tha in 'The King & I', Gary in 'The Full Monty'.

Creative team:

Director and Choreographer Nick Winston
Associate Director and Choreographer Alex Sarmiento,
Costume Designer Kimie Nakano
Musical Supervisor  Katy Richardson
Musical Director Chris Ma
Orchestrator Jason Howland
Designer Justin Williams
Lighting Designer Ben Cracknell
Sound Designer Ben Harrison
Casting Harry Blumenau
Artwork by Rebecca Pitt Creative
Producers Carter Dixon McGill Productions, Indie Theatrical and HoriPro

Death Note THE MUSICAL premiered in 2015 in Tokyo, Japan. A 2022 Korean production won four awards at the Korea Musical Awards after being nominated in 10 categories (“Death Note offers a glimpse at the future of musicals”, The Korea Herald). In 2017, Netflix released a TV adaptation of 'Death Note' starring Willem Defoe.

Frank Wildhorn said: “Death Note THE MUSICAL has been the most unique, strange, edgy, and wonderful musical journey for me. It's been a dream of mine to bring this show from Asia to the West End of London, and here we are!”




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
A night at BBC Proms at Sage Gateshead with Divorce, Self Esteem & Royal Northern Sinf Photo
A night at BBC Proms at Sage Gateshead with Divorce, Self Esteem & Royal Northern Sinfonia

What did our critic think of BBC PROMS AT SAGE GATESHEAD: DIVORCE, SELF ESTEEM & ROYAL NORTHERN SINFONIA at Sage Gateshead?

2
EDINBURGH 2023: The Importance of Being...Earnest? Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: The Importance of Being...Earnest? Q&A

BWW caught up with company member Trynity Silk to chat about bringing The Importance of Being...Earnest? to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

3
Full Cast Announced for FAT TONGUE at Riverside Studios Photo
Full Cast Announced for FAT TONGUE at Riverside Studios

Award-winning production company FLENGWIN are back, and this time they're developing a brand-new musical at Riverside Studios in July 2023. FAT TONGUE is a gig-theatre-pop-rock musical exploring identity, healing through music and growing up in the West Midlands.

4
AINT TOO PROUD to End Limited Run Early at Prince Edward Theatre Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD to End Limited Run Early at Prince Edward Theatre

The producers of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical AIN'T TOO PROUD announced today that the show will play its final performance at the Prince Edward Theatre on Sunday 17 September 2023, ending its limited run earlier than originally planned.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End Video Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End
Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video
Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US

Recommended For You