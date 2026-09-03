AVENUE Q Alumni to Reunite for West End Finale at Shaftesbury Theatre

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In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Avenue Q, West End alumni cast members Julie Atherton, Ann Harada, Siôn Lloyd, Jon Robyns and Giles Terera, will join the current West End company for a special finale performance on Thursday 17 September at the Shaftesbury Theatre. The performance will be dedicated to the memory of Avenue Q's set designer Anna Louizos.

There are just 17 weeks left to see the critically acclaimed West End return of Avenue Q at the Shaftesbury Theatre, where it will play its final performance on Sunday 3 January 2027. The multi-award-winning production returned to London, bringing the original Broadway puppets back to the stage for a limited season to celebrate the 20th anniversary, and was extended into the new year due to popular demand.

Producers Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson said, “We have been thrilled by the response to Avenue Q's return to the West End, and it has been an absolute joy to see a new generation of audiences connect with these outrageously loveable and inappropriate puppets. The show has always celebrated the chaos of growing up, finding your place, and trying to work out what you're doing with your life, which remains relevant after all these years. We're enormously proud of this production and hugely grateful to the brilliant company, creatives, crew and audiences who have made this West End run so special. Don't miss your last chance to take a trip down Avenue Q!”

Avenue Q stars Emily Benjamin as Kate Monster and Lucy The Slut, Noah Harrison as Princeton and Rod, Meg Hateley as Mrs T and Bad Idea Bear, Oliver Jacobson as Brian, Charlie McCullagh as Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Bad Idea Bear, Amelia Kinu Muus as Christmas Eve and Dionne Ward-Anderson as Gary.

The company is completed by Jasmine Beel, Jonathan Carlton, Angelis Hunt, Lesley Lemon, Jessica Niles Kadi and Joshua Williams-Ward.

The anniversary production is directed by the original award-winning Broadway director Jason Moore, has music & lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and book by Jeff Whitty, music orchestrations and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, original Broadway puppets, conceived and designed by Rick Lyon and set design by Anna Louizos. Alongside choreography by Ebony Molina, costume design by Jean Chan, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Paul Groothuis, video design by Nina Dunn for PixelLux, musical direction by Benjamin Holder, puppetry coaching by Iestyn Evans and Andy Heath for Talk to the Hand Puppets, hair & makeup design by Jackie Saundercock, casting by Pearson Casting CDG and original West End company member, Julie Atherton, as Associate Director.

Fresh out of college and searching for his purpose, Princeton ends up in a shabby apartment on New York's rundown Avenue Q. He quickly meets his new and colourful neighbours where together they navigate the life struggles of work, love and paying the bills in their own hilarious way.

Avenue Q first opened in the West End in 2006 at the Noël Coward Theatre, before transferring to the Gielgud Theatre, followed by the Wyndham's Theatre, where it played its final performance on 30 October 2010. A special concert production was performed at the Sondheim Theatre in 2024 to celebrate the show's 18th anniversary.

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