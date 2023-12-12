Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

ASSEMBLY HALL Comes to Sadler's Wells Theatre in March

Performances run Wednesday 20 – Saturday 23 March 2024.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 2 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 3 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Recording Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Bernadette Pe Photo 4 STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Concert Will Release a Cast Recording

ASSEMBLY HALL Comes to Sadler's Wells Theatre in March

Kidd Pivot returns to Sadler's Wells Theatre in March 2024 with the UK premiere of Assembly Hall, created by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young. Featuring the company's signature wit and invention, Assembly Hall, a Sadler's Wells co-production, is the latest work from the team behind the ground-breaking, Olivier Award-winning productions Betroffenheit and Revisor.

  

A group of medieval re-enactors have come together for an Annual General Meeting in their local community hall. As the Board of Directors, they oversee an event called “Quest Fest” that has fallen on hard times: membership is dwindling, debt is mounting, and the hall is falling apart. Unless something drastic happens, the Directors of this venerable order will be facing dissolution. As the meeting progresses, the line between real and re-enactment begins to blur, ancient forces are awoken, and it soon becomes clear that there is something much more at stake here than a mock-medieval tournament.

Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young said: “Sometimes these things begin with a concrete premise or proposition, but we were starting from scratch. Neither of us knew what the other was thinking and both had come with only the faintest inkling about what terrain we might want to explore next. By the end of an initial meeting though, a group of individuals had assembled in our imagination. They were gathered around the remnants of an old story - a story, it seemed to us then, that they were caring for and keeping alive. Were they Historians? Folklorists? Conservators? How had this story drawn them into its orbit? What was the connection? Perhaps these people needed this story as much as the story needed them. Or perhaps the story itself was secondary to that age-old human need to congregate; to participate in a communal activity; to be recognized and feel a sense of belonging. A small community hall used by a variety of different groups.”


Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, Artistic Director and Co-CEO of Sadler's Wells said “A new creation from the creative powerhouse that is Kidd Pivot is always hotly anticipated, and rightly so. Crystal and Jonathon are pioneering artists who, with their extraordinary ensemble, have already brought our audiences the unforgettable Betroffenheit and Revisor. Assembly Hall is no less visionary: from such a surprising scenario they have made a beautiful, funny and thought-provoking production. We are delighted to be co-producing this new show.”

In a choreographic career spanning three decades, Crystal Pite has created more than 50 works for dance companies in Canada and around the world. She is the founding artistic director of the Vancouver-based company Kidd Pivot, world-renowned for radical hybrids of dance and theatre that are assembled with a keen sense of wit and invention. Pite is known for works that address challenging and complex themes as trauma, addiction, conflict, consciousness and mortality; her bold and original vision has earned her international acclaim and inspired an entire generation of dance artists. Crystal Pite was born in Terrace, BC, and grew up in Victoria. She began her dance career as a company member of Ballet British Columbia (Ballet BC), then William Forsythe's Ballett Frankfurt. She made her choreographic debut in 1990 at Ballet BC, and since then has created works for such prominent companies as The Royal Ballet, The Paris Opera Ballet, Nederlands Dans Theater I, Cullberg Ballet, Ballett Frankfurt, The National Ballet of Canada, Ballets Jazz Montréal (resident choreographer 2001–04), and Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet. She has also collaborated with Electric Company Theatre and Robert Lepage, and is currently Associate Choreographer of Nederlands Dans Theater I, Associate Dance Artist of Canada's National Arts Centre, and Associate Artist of Sadler's Wells in London.

Jonathon Young is playwright-in-residence at Kidd Pivot and a core artist and co-founder of Electric Company Theatre, where he has created and performed in over 20 original productions since the company was formed in 1996. He has worked as an actor on stages across Canada including Soulpepper Theatre (King Lear), Coalmine Theatre (Knives in Hens), Luminato Festival, Vancouver Playhouse (Full Light of Day), Necessary Angel (All but Gone), Theatre Calgary, (No Exit, The Great Gatsby), Bard on the Beach, (Hamlet). Assembly Hall is the third full-length work created with Crystal Pite after Betroffenheit (2015) and Revisor (2019). In addition, he wrote the text for two projects at Nederlands Dans Theater (Parade and The Statement). Jonathon is the recipient of the UK National Dance Award.

After its run at Sadler's Wells Theatre in the spring of 2024, the production will tour to the Edinburgh International Festival in the summer.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Daliso Chaponda Returns With Brand New UK Tour in 2024 Photo
Daliso Chaponda Returns With Brand New UK Tour in 2024

Malawian born stand up Daliso Chaponda has announced a UK tour for 2024   entitled ‘Feed This Black Man Again'.  The tour starts on 11th February at Glasgow's The Stand and takes in 21 dates so far, with more to be added. 

2
National Youth Theatre Will Host First Days Gala 2024 in February Photo
National Youth Theatre Will Host First Days Gala 2024 in February

Audiences are invited to join the stars of today to support the talent of tomorrow as National Youth Theatre (NYT) announce the 2024 First Days Gala, taking place at The Roundhouse, London on Wednesday 7 February 2024.

3
Video: Mica Paris & Maiya Quansah-Breed Sing Museum of Loss From REHAB THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: Mica Paris & Maiya Quansah-Breed Sing 'Museum of Loss' From REHAB THE MUSICAL

Get a first look at soul legend Mica Paris and Maiya Quansah-Breed singing 'MUSEUM OF LOSS' from Rehab the Musical. Watch the video ahead of its transfer to a new West End venue.

4
THE MIGHTY 90s UK Tour Opens In March Featuring Pop Powerhouse Cleopatra Photo
THE MIGHTY 90s UK Tour Opens In March Featuring Pop Powerhouse Cleopatra

Get ready for the ultimate pop party as Stuart Glover and David Kettle present a brand-new Spring tour of The Mighty 90's, celebrating the styles sounds and stars of the diverse and dynamic decade. Featuring a talented cast of singers, dancers and musicians, and the sensational vocals of 90's pop powerhouse Cleopatra the tour opens at Beck Hayes on 23 March and will visit Northampton, Glasgow, Basingstoke, Guildford, Southend and High Wycombe.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Video
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HARMONY
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
CHICAGO

Recommended For You