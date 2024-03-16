AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN & WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY to Play King's Head Theatre This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At their first ever Edinburgh Fringe (2022) they picked up a Fringe First award for the smash hit And Then The Rodeo Burned Down. At their second ever Edinburgh Fringe (2023) they repeated that amazing feat with a second Fringe First for What If They Ate The Baby?



Now, consecutive Fringe First winners Natasha Roland and Xhloe Rice return to the King's Head Theatre with both Fringe First Winning Shows this Spring.



What If They Ate The Baby? is a queer theatrical dystopia, dissecting the relationship of two all-American housewives, trapped in their shared liminal space of the household and their own love affair.



And Then The Rodeo Burned Down is a thrilling hour of clowning, physical theatre and comedy in a race against time to capture the culprit, put out the metaphorical fires and save the show.

What If They Ate the Baby?

26 March - 7 April

There are three rules every good housewife knows: Never return a dish empty, Always have dinner ready by the time he gets home, and Some Things are best kept under the table. After all, you never know who might be listening…



With double entendre, tightly choreographed physical theatre, and a soundtrack packed from Vaudeville to Rap, What If They Ate The Baby? repeatedly explores the same menial conversation between neighbours in the context of surveillance, cannibalism, and queerness, all during an idealised period in American history that was marked by paranoia.



What If They Ate The Baby? was created by NYC based duo Xhloe and Natasha in a political response to the changing laws surrounding reproductive rights in America, placing the audience right in the middle of the action. Absent husbands? Missing children? All questions are uncovered in this witty, absurd and wild interpretation of 1950s America.

And Then The Rodeo Burned Down

24 March - 7 April



It's the best place in the world so why would anyone burn it down? Can these two cowboys figure it out before time is up? In this thrilling hour of clowning, physical theatre and comedy it's a race against time to capture the culprit, put out the metaphorical fires and save the show.



This meta-theatrical adventure is packed with boots, chaps and cowboy hats in an hour-long tale of arson. Can they finally work it all out and get a happy ending (if it's worth saving at all)?



Both a ‘vaudevillian thriller' and 'a queer cowboy Waiting for Godot' (The Scotsman), this thrilling, joyful and heart-wrenching show comes direct from NYC to return to the Kings Head Theatre by popular demand.



Scored, like any modern-day Western, by Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Miley Cyrus, And Then The Rodeo Burned Down is a physical comedy and clowning spectacular that will leave you questioning the true events of this rodeo, just like the characters trapped inside of it.

Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland are a New York City based, writer/performer company of two that has been in collaboration for nearly a decade. After making their Edinburgh Festival Fringe Debut in August 2022 they were awarded a coveted Fringe First Award by The Scotsman for And Then The Rodeo Burned Down (also playing at the King's Head Theatre). In August 2023 they returned to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and picked up a second Fringe First award for What If They Ate The Baby?