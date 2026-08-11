ALL MY SONS, WAR HORSE, and More Set For National Theatre at Home's Autumn Streaming Season

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The National Theatre has announced that four productions will be released for streaming directly this autumn on National Theatre at Home. Thee hit productions from the West End include All My Sons from 1 September 2026, Teeth 'N' Smiles from 8 September 2026, and The Fifth Step from 1 October 2026. They are joined by The National Theatre's acclaimed production of War Horse and a global release The Audience from 22 October 2026.

All My Sons

The critically acclaimed production of All My Sons from Wessex Grove, Gavin Kalin Productions and Playful Productions is confirmed to stream on National Theatre at Home from 1 September 2026. Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths) and Paapa Essiedu (Falling) feature in this adaptation, of Arthur Miller's classic play, from visionary director Ivo van Hove (A View from the Bridge).

Respected, self-made businessman, Joe Keller prides himself on providing for his wife and two sons. While wartime delivers profits for the family, it comes at a price when his partner is charged with criminal manufacturing deals, and his eldest son goes missing in action. Peacetime brings little peace of mind as Joe's true involvement in the activity begins to surface, and he is suddenly confronted by the consequences of his actions.

The show was captured live from its run at the Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End, before releasing to cinemas worldwide with National Theatre Live. Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon) and Hayley Squires (The Night Manager) also feature in this show.

Teeth 'N' Smiles

Teeth 'N' Smiles, a play with original music starring Rebecca Lucy Taylor (Self Esteem) as Maggie, will stream from 8 September 2026. Before the New York Dolls. Before Debbie Harry. Before Kurt Cobain. There was Maggie Frisby. Once the roaring voice of 60s counterculture, now broke and disillusioned, a band's youthful dreams of anarchic rebellion collapse into bitterness. Amidst the wreckage, lead singer Maggie tears through the night fuelled by booze, fury, and a voice that refuses to die.

The 50th anniversary of David Hare's rebel play, filmed live from the West End's Duke of York's Theatre, Teeth 'N' Smiles is ready to burn things down all over again.

The Fifth Step

The Fifth Step will release to National Theatre at Home from 1 October 2026. Olivier Award-winner Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Dunkirk) and BAFTA-winner Martin Freeman (The Hobbit, The Responder) in the 'raw, excruciating and often alarmingly funny' (★★★★★ Daily Mail) The Fifth Step by David Ireland (Ulster American). After years in Alcoholics Anonymous, James (Martin Freeman) becomes a sponsor to newcomer Luka (Jack Lowden). As Luka nears step five, a confession threatens the fragile friendship between them.

Directed by Finn Den Hertog, and originally presented in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow in 2024 by National Theatre of Scotland, the critically acclaimed new play was captured live from its sold-out London West End transfer in the intimate, in-the-round @sohoplace, before releasing to cinemas with National Theatre Live. The Fifth Step is produced by Neal Street Productions, Playful Productions and National Theatre of Scotland in association with Nica Burns. Screenings available at thefifthstep.ntlive.com.

Captured during its recent run in the Olivier at The National Theatre this summer, the global smash-hit production, War Horse, returned to its original home nearly two decades after its debut and following a recent acclaimed tour of the UK and Ireland. Based on Michael Morpurgo's beloved novel, adapted by Nick Stafford and originally directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, War Horse is streaming from 22 October 2026 on National Theatre at Home and has become the most successful play in the history of The National Theatre, winning more than 25 major awards including the Tony Award for 'Best Play' and has been seen by over 8.8 million people worldwide.

War Horse

War Horse tells the remarkable story of a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War. It is a timeless story of love, courage and friendship, brought to life by astonishing life-sized horses from Handspring Puppet Company and a stirring musical score by Adrian Sutton.

Streaming globally via National Theatre at Home from 22 October 2026, Helen Mirren plays Queen Elizabeth II in the Olivier and Tony Award-winning hit production The Audience, directed by Stephen Daldry and written by Peter Morgan, the writer behind the Netflix phenomenon The Crown. This production from Matthew Byam Shaw for Playful Productions, Robert Fox, and Andy Harries was captured live from London's West End in 2013 and went on to become one of the most-watched National Theatre Live productions in cinemas.

For more information or to subscribe, visit ntathome.com.

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