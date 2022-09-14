ALICE'S ADVENTURE UNDERGROUND At Labyrinth Waterloo Announces New Dates

The previously announced dates for "ALICE'S ADVENTURES UNDERGROUND" at Labyrinth Waterloo have changed.

The first performance will now be Wednesday 15 March February 2023.

Labyrinth Productions said: "In any building project there is a degree of the unknown and due to circumstances beyond our control we've had to postpone Alice's Adventure's Underground until 15 March 2023. We are so excited to be opening our emporium for all the senses next year and show you what we have been working on behind the scenes."

With even more twists and turns for 2023, "ALICE'S ADVENTURES UNDERGROUND" is a fusion of storytelling, music, circus, puppetry and spectacle. Discover your Wonderland like never before with this interactive, 90-minute narrative theatre show, piecing together the puzzle as to what has happened to Alice who is lost in the looking glass.

Booking until 10 September 2023.

Ticket Prices: £35 - £85

Box Office: www.thisislabyrinth.com