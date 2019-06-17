ALADDIN Celebrates Third Birthday At London's Prince Edward Theatre

Disney's Aladdin marked its anniversary this week having celebrated its official opening night three years ago on 15 June 2016. The spectacular West End musical has now welcomed more than two million audience members at the Prince Edward Theatre where tickets are on sale for performances up to and including Saturday 24 August 2019 - when it will conclude its magical run in London. For further details please visit www.aladdinthemusical.co.uk

To celebrate the third anniversary, the audience were treated to a post-curtain appearance by the Genie, Trevor Dion Nicholas, who declared that each audience member that night would receive a limited edition poster commemorating the occasion. Three winners were also selected randomly from the auditorium and granted a special prize to come backstage and meet some of the cast, as well as receive a goody bag filled with Aladdin treasures.

Matthew Croke stars as Aladdin alongside Jade Ewen as Jasmine in the hit musical based on the classic Academy Award-winning animated film. Trevor Dion Nicholas plays Genie and is joined by Fred Johanson as Jafar, Jermaine Woods as Iago, Irvine Iqbal as the Sultan, Leon Craig as Babkak, Daniel de Bourg as Kassim and Julian Capolei as Omar.

Aladdin features the timeless songs from the 1992 animated film as well as new music written by Tony, Olivier and eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Little Shop Of Horrors). With lyrics from Olivier Award and two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony and Olivier Award, three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida), and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), and a book by Beguelin, Aladdin is directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Now in its fifth record-breaking year on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre, Aladdin's global presence has grown to six productions on four continents, and has been seen by more than 10 million people to date. The scale and reach of the show's popularity continues on a parallel track internationally, as the show's global footprint has expanded to include productions that continue playing in Tokyo, Stuttgart, London and New Zealand as well as a tour across North America.

Previous Disney stage productions in London have included Shakespeare in Love and the Olivier-winning productions of Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins and The Lion King, which is now playing its 20th year in the West End.

Aladdin is designed by Olivier and seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, five-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, Olivier and two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis. Casting is by Jill Green CDG.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly.

The full company also includes Angeline Bell, Robertina Bonano, Pàje Campbell, Lauren Chia, Bianca Cordice, Reece Darlington-Delaire, Kade Ferraiolo, Ivan de Freitas, Tarik Frimpong, Antony Hewitt, Patrick John, Abigail Johnson, Dann Kharsa, Victoria Layzell, Mitch Leow, Oliver Lidert, Richard Murphy, Ian Oswald, Ethan Le Phong, Alex Pinder, Tarisha Rommick, Kyle Seeley, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Dominic Sibanda, Ricardo Spriggs, Kayleigh Thadani, Justin Thomas, Damien Winchester, and Niko Wirachmann. During the anniversary performances on Saturday 15 June, the role of Jasmine was played by Courtney Reed.





