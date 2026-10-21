ADRIANA MATER Will Open at the London Coliseum From ENO

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

English National Opera's new production of Kaija Saariaho's Adriana Mater opens at the London Coliseum on 28 November and runs until 12 December 2026. With a libretto by Lebanese-French journalist and war correspondent, Amin Maalouf, ENO presents this production with a newly commissioned English translation by the composer's son, writer-director Aleksi Barrière. Powerful and rarely staged, this ENO premiere marks the first collaboration between Artistic Director Annilese Miskimmon and Music Director Designate André de Ridder.

Set in an unidentified European state during and after civil war, the production follows Adriana's son Yonas as he confronts the violent legacy of his family. In its gripping climax, Adriana urges him to find strength in mercy rather than murder, arguing that only by breaking a cycle of male violence can the family, and their country, begin to heal.

Under Miskimmon's direction, Tosca (opening 30 October) and Adriana Mater are presented as two thematically connected new productions, forming a prequel and sequel that explore art, war and resilience. Serving as a powerful counterpart to Tosca, Adriana Mater completes a compelling narrative journey that reflects a season centred on resistance, hope, resilience and what it means to be free.

For one day only, on Saturday 5 December 2026, audiences can embark on a unique operatic journey: a matinee performance of Tosca followed by an evening performance of Adriana Mater. This rare pairing offers the chance to experience both productions consecutively, creating a richly layered and unforgettable day of music and storytelling.

André de Ridder returns to conduct the Orchestra of ENO following his critically acclaimed five-star Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny in the 2025/26 Season, hailed by The Times for its 'terrific orchestral performance'. He now turns his attention to Kaija Saariaho's innovative score, which blends traditional orchestration with electronics to powerful dramatic effect. Joining him as Associate Conductor is Aliisa Neige Barrière, daughter of Kaija Saariaho, who takes the baton for the performances on 5 and 10 December.

Leading the cast is German mezzo-soprano and Royal Academy of Music graduate Kristina Stanek in the title role. Renowned for her compelling stage presence, Stanek is acclaimed for performances of striking intensity and emotional truth, captivating audiences across classic and contemporary repertoire. Tenor Caspar Singh performs the role of Yonas, Adriana's son, alongside Stanek. He returns to ENO following his acclaimed appearance in the title role of Albert Herring at both the London Coliseum and Lowry during the 2025/26 Season.

They will be joined by former Harewood Artist Leigh Melrose, baritone, as Tsargo. Melrose has carved out a formidable reputation for the performance of new works and dramatic 20th century repertoire and is a dynamic artist in both operas and concerts. Lauren Fagan, soprano, makes her company debut as Refka. She is a former Jette Parker Young Artist Programme graduate, and has since received international recognition for her performances.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 17 Hrs 51 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming