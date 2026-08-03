A CHRISTMAS CAROL CONTINUES to Open at Old Fire Station in Oxford

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Old Fire Station in Oxford will present the world premiere of A Christmas Carol Continues, a new comedy by Jonny Donahoe and Conor O'Toole, from December 9-29.

Set seven years after the events of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, the play imagines an older, kinder Ebenezer Scrooge whose newfound generosity is complicated by the fact that he remains a wealthy landlord and moneylender. As Christmas Eve arrives once again, familiar spirits return to challenge Scrooge's understanding of the impact his wealth and social position continue to have on those around him.

The production is written by Donahoe, best known as the co-creator and performer of the Olivier Award-nominated Every Brilliant Thing, alongside Conor O'Toole. The creative team also includes dramaturg Mike Bartlett and producer Gabriel Subaga Zimmerer.

The play continues the Old Fire Station's tradition of presenting festive productions that balance humor with thoughtful explorations of themes including loneliness, hardship, and homelessness. The venue shares its building with Crisis, the national homelessness charity, and the production draws inspiration from the organization's work while drawing parallels between Victorian England and today's housing crisis.

"It is a great joy to return to the Old Fire Station, to engage with questions of housing and renters' rights in Oxford and beyond, and to imagine what might have unfolded had Charles Dickens ever met Karl Marx," Donahoe said.

Donahoe's relationship with the Old Fire Station dates back to his first play, Working Title, which premiered there when he was 17 under the direction of Mike Bartlett. He later returned with Thirty Christmases, and is also known as one half of the comedy duo Jonny and the Baptists.

Casting for A Christmas Carol Continues will be announced at a later date.

The production runs December 9-29 at the Old Fire Station, 40 George Street, Oxford. Preview performances take place December 9 and 10, with regular evening performances Tuesday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. (excluding December 24 and 25) and select afternoon matinees throughout the run.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming