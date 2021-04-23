£250 Theatre Tokens to be won!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

If You Love Theatre, You'll Love Our New Carrie Hope Fletcher Quiz!

Apr. 23, 2021  
Enter now for your chance to win £250 worth of Theatre Tokens and see Carrie this Summer in two unique and amazing productions, as part of the digital cast for Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience and in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella.

The quiz closes on Tues 4 May so be quick! Then, share your results across social media and challenge your friends to see who knows the most about Carrie Hope Fletcher!

As well as testing your knowledge, one lucky winner will be picked at random to win £250 worth of Theatre Tokens to spend however you like. This is enough to buy a pair of VIP tickets to Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience or for some great seats to see Carrie in Cinderella!

Introducing 'the next level of theatre' - Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience reopens from Sat 22 May (Wed - Sat and selected Sundays). Tickets are on sale now!

Described as the 'future of entertainment' (DesignMyNight), the experience is feature length (2 hours long!) and takes you through 24 extraordinary interactive scenes as you're not only watching the story, you're IN the story.

You'll visit the Royal Observatory on Horsell Common, sneak into George Herbert's deserted house, and even escape London by boat!

Along the way you'll meet 12 live actors and a digital cast, including Carrie Hope Fletcher (Jeff Wayne's TWOTW Arena Tour, Heathers, Les Miserables, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) and Tom Brittney (Grantchester, Make Me Famous).

This award-winning experience is only in London for a limited time from 22 May. Hurry, 1001 performances are already fully booked and May and June are already selling out!

Click HERE to learn more


