2024 New Year Honours List Includes Emilia Clarke, Gregory Doran, Don Clark, and More

Other notable honours include actor Oliver Ford Davies and Elaine Bedell, CEO of the Southbank Centre.

By: Dec. 30, 2023

King Charles has released the annual New Year Honours List, which features many notable members of the theatre community.

The RSC’s former artistic director Gregory Doran has been knighted for his services to theatre, and Sunset Boulevard lyricist Don Black was made CBE. 

Emilia Clarke and her mother received MBEs for their charity, SameYou, which helps people recover from brain injuries. The actress is best known for her role in Game of Thrones, and recently starred on stage in Jamie Lloyd's The Seagull in London.

Notable OBEs include actor Oliver Ford Davies; Elaine Bedell, CEO of the Southbank Centre; and Neil Constable, formerly chief executive at Shakespeare’s Globe; as well as Solange Urdang, for her work as part of Urdang Academy.

Film director and producer Ridley Scott has been made a Knight Grand Cross, which is a step above a standard Knighthood and Shirley Bassey was named Companion of Honor.

For a full list of honours, click here.

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

