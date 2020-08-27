West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Cancels Concerts Through January

The hope of the WVSO is to reunite in the Clay Center for concerts February through May.

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra has announced its decision to cancel the previously announced concerts scheduled for October through January due to continued safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic. The hope of the WVSO is to reunite in the Clay Center for concerts February through May if possible.

Additionally, the WVSO is exploring other programming options, including live streaming, and will release details regarding events as soon as they become available.

President Joe Tackett said in regards to the cancellation; "The WV Symphony Orchestra has been incredibly fortunate to receive steadfast support from patrons and donors, as well as corporate, foundation and community partners for 81 years. Nevertheless, we anticipate these cancellations will have a tremendous impact on the finances of the orchestra, so we appreciate the ongoing support of our community."

