West Virginia Public Theatre Announces Summer 2022 Season Plans

This summer, West Virginia Public Theatre plans to produce three productions. Two productions are slated for the Gladys Davis Theatre in the Creative Arts Center and one will be presented at the Metropolitan Theatre. These shows include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, I Do! I Do! and Thurgood.

Additionally, the company will collaborate with the WVU School of Theatre and Dance and WVU alumnus Sean Cercone (CEO/President of Broadway Licensing) to produce a staged reading of The Ghost Brothers of Darkland County and two new student works entitled Sugar Girl and The Writing Room.

Stay tuned for the details on those events after the holiday season and before the summer season.

Learn more at https://wvpublictheatre.org/shows/.