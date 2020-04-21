Theatre West Virginia Announces New Season Dates

Theatre West Virginia has announced an updated 2020 Summer Schedule.

Theatre West Virginia was founded in 1955 as the West Virginia Historical Drama Association by concerned citizens from the Raleigh County region who desired to present West Virginia's unique culture to as wide an audience as possible. i??

Founders included former Governor Hulett C Smith, Leo Vecellio, Charles Hodel, C.S. Lewis, Harry Anderson, Waldo Lafon, M.W. Powers and others who helped fund the project. In 1961, their dream became a reality with the opening of Honey in the Rock. The dramatic view of the New River Gorge coupled with a perfectly designed amphitheatre in Grandview have provided more than one million visitors with the excitement of outdoor musical drama.

2020 Summer Schedule at Grandview

Tickets Avalible April 10, 2020

Alice @ Wonderland
June 30, July 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11
Phil Dirt and the Dozers
July 3
Honey in the Rock
July 17, 19, 21, 23, 25
Hatfields and McCoys
July 18, 22, 24, 26
GodSpell
July 30, 31, Aug 1, 2
Rocket Boys the Musical
Aug 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15



