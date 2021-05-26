Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre West Virginia Announces National Anthem Auditions

The theatre's season includes Alice at Wonderland, Honey in the Rock, Tarzan, and Romeo and Juliet.

May. 26, 2021 Â 
Theatre West Virginia has announced auditions to sing the National Anthem during the Summer Seasonï»¿ at Grandview.

The audition will take place on June 5, 2021 at 11:00am at Cliffside Amphitheater at Grandview.

This comes after the company announced its 2021 summer production lineup. The lineup is as follows:

Alice at Wonderland June 24 - July 3 (9 Shows)

Honey in the Rock July 8 - July 18 (8 Shows)

Tarzan July 23 - July 31 (7 Shows)

Romeo and Juliet July 11, 18, 25 (3 Shows)

Tickets are available now. Call 304-256-6800 Monday through Friday from 12PM -4PM.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org/theatre_wva_home.


