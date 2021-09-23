The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is Now For Sale

The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in West Virginia has been listed for sale at $1.4 million, The Register-Herald reports.

The Bickey family invested $2.7 million into renovating the historic building, according to the theatre's current owner, Matt Bickey. The Raleigh was opened in 2012. The stage has since hosted shows produced by The WV Collective and Theatre West Virginia.

Mayor Rob Rappold said Wednesday that the city would like to continue leasing The Raleigh even after it is sold.

"My hope would be that, if it is sold, and we have heard that there is an interested buyer with a musical background who would likely continue the theater to attract various performers, and we would be one thousand percent in favor of that," Rappold said.

The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in Beckley, West Virginia hosts theatrical productions, musical acts, classic and arthouse films. The Raleigh also boasts Sir Walter's Tavern, a comfortable ultra-lounge that resides just below in the Beckley Underground.

