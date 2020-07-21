Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre Will Host Virtual Open Mic and Calls For Submissions

The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will host a Virtual Open Mic on July 26 on Facebook!

Join The Raleigh and Beckley Art Center for their next installment in the ongoing Virtual Open Mic series! As always, they are seeking singers, songwriters, instrumentalists, poets, speakers, actors, and all performers in between to submit their work!

Videos should be 7 minutes or less and must be sent via Google Drive or wetransfer.com to TheRaleighWV@gmail.com by 11:59 pm on Saturday, July 25th. Broadcast will go live on Sunday, July 26th at 7 pm at facebook.com/TheRaleighWV

Check out the event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/877847009373294/


