The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in November

The event is on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Sep. 08, 2022 Â 
The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta-one of opera's ultimate heroines-in Michael Mayer's vibrant production of Verdi's beloved tragedy. Tenor Stephen Costello is her self-centered lover, Alfredo, alongside baritone Luca Salsi as his disapproving father, and Maestro Daniele Callegari on the podium.

Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195594Â®id=108&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gvtheatre.org%2Fnew-events%2Fhttps%2Fciovationtixcom%2F35773%2Fproduction%2F1135358?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


September 8, 2022

