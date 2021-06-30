The Contemporary American Theater Festival Announces Street Party Line-Up

The Contemporary American Theater Festival, a professional theater company dedicated to producing new plays, is hosting a series of street parties in downtown Shepherdstown on July 9, 16, 23, and 30. CATF, Shepherd University, and Shepherdstown are working together to bring the community and the arts together again.

"The past year and a half has been difficult for everyone. For businesses, for schools, families. We wanted to create a space that will help reunite the community," CATF's Assistant Producing Director Peggy McKowen states.

"We want everyone to spend the day in Shepherdstown," McKowen continues. "Shop at their favorite stores, visit their favorite galleries, and then order take-out dinner from one of the restaurants downtown and bring it to the party."

CATF has curated a line-up of music, singing, poetry, and art that showcases local and national talent. The street parties on July 9 and 16 feature musicians, poets, and artists from the Eastern Panhandle and artists who are members of the global majority including the Shepherd University Jazz Quartet, the Speakeasy Boys, Hope Maxwell Snyder, and the Groovemasters. Scenes from CATF plays will also be performed at both events.

On July 23 and 30, CATF is throwing Listening Parties for two new plays - Sheepdog by Kevin Artigue and The House of the Negro Insane by Terence Anthony. Both of these plays are a part of the Festival's original 2020 season that has been rescheduled to 2022.

Party-goers will be provided with headphones to listen to the audio dramas. McKowen says "listening to a play is just as much of a theatrical experience as seeing one. There is still that vital connection between the art and the audience. And listening to a play as a community, really underscores the importance of the audience's connection."

"As a theater that produces new American plays, we must reflect the world we live in," McKowen continues. "We have to keep having conversations about difficult topics like racial inequality, mental wellness, and police reform. Sheepdog and The House of the Negro Insane open the door to begin some of these conversations."

After the audio dramas, the playwrights and directors will virtually participate in a discussion with the audience. A Zoom screen will be projected on the back of the library so the audience can see the artists during the discussion.

The Street Parties on July 9 and 16 are free to attend. Reservations are encouraged. Tickets to the Listening Parties on July 23 (Sheepdog) and 30 (The House of the Negro Insane) are $25 for a chair at a table or $15 for a chair without a table. Seating for all of the events begins at 6pm and the performances start at 7pm. Beverages will be available for purchase.

Visit the festival online at CATF.org for more information about the summer events and to make reservations.