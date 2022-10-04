Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY To Be Presented At Shepherd University

In Larissa FastHorse's play, a troupe of "woke" artists struggle to find the meeting point of celebrating both Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Shepherd University's contemporary theater studies program announces its production of The Thanksgiving Play. The comedy will be professionally performed on Broadway in 2023. The Shepherd University production will be the regional premiere.

In Larissa Fasthorse's play, a troupe of "woke" artists struggle to find the meeting point of celebrating both Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month. FastHorse, a Native American playwright, addresses various absurd approaches to cultural sensitivity.

kb saine, a professor of SU's contemporary theater studies major and the director of The Thanksgiving Play, says this production highlights the idea that, "We're all trying to be good people. But the rules of being a 'good person' change so quickly, especially with social media's impact."

saine emphasizes, "The more we learn about ourselves, our world, and our histories, the more those rules need to change. And there's never a one-answer-fits-all solution."

The cast of The Thanksgiving Play includes Shepherd University students Margaret Clugston, Avery Copenhaver, Nathan Craig, Kayla Davis, Seth Morris, Olivia Stevens, Sarah Ward, Alex Whilter, and Jason Whitaker.

Jack Dempsey and Courtney Bell, both of whom are Shepherd University students, are the co-director and stage manager, respectively. Trent Kugler is the lighting designer, and Chase Molden is the technical director, scenic designer, and prop master.

The production team also includes Shepherd students Jami Hartman, Rebekah Smith, Emma Williams, and Nathan Zwart.

Shepherd University's Contemporary Theater Studies production of The Thanksgiving Play will be performed at the Marinoff Theater. The show will run October 7, 8, 14, and 15 at 7 p.m., and October 9 and 16 at 2 p.m.

Admission is free for Shepherd University students. Tickets for the public are pay-what-you-will. To support the contemporary theater studies program, donations are accepted online and at the door.

The Thanksgiving Play contains mature themes.

Masking is optional at Shepherd University's campus.

For more information and ticket reservations, visit shepherd.edu/theater.


