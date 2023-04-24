Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr With Voices Of Classic Soul Come to Theatre West Virginia This Summer

The concert is set for July 9 from 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm.

Apr. 24, 2023  
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr With Voices Of Classic Soul Come to Theatre West Virginia This Summer

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr with Voices Of Classic Soul come to Theatre West Virginia this summer. The concert is set for July 9 from 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm.

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is an American jazz singer from Logan County, West Virginia. He received national attention for winning the sixth season of the NBC reality show America's Got Talent. Landau has released a total of 4 albums since his victory in 2011.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.




HATFIELDS & MCCOYS Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer Photo
HATFIELDS & MCCOYS Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer
Performed live under the stars, Hatfields and McCoys come to Theatre West Virginia this summer.
CHAMPION Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Month Photo
CHAMPION Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Month
Champion by Terence Blanchard, with libretto by Michael Cristofer, comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this month. The performance is on April 29 at 12:55pm.
The Met HD Opera Series DER ROSENHAVLIER Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in April Photo
The Met HD Opera Series DER ROSENHAVLIER Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in April
The Met HD Opera Series DER ROSENHAVLIER comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in April. The performance is on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Holiday Season Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Holiday Season
A Christmas Carol comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this holiday season. The play with music is adapted by Catherine Bush from the novel by Charles Dickens. Performances run December 8 - 16.

More Hot Stories For You


Landau Eugene Murphy Jr With Voices Of Classic Soul Come to Theatre West Virginia This SummerLandau Eugene Murphy Jr With Voices Of Classic Soul Come to Theatre West Virginia This Summer
April 24, 2023

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr with Voices Of Classic Soul come to Theatre West Virginia this summer. The concert is set for July 9 from 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm.
HATFIELDS & MCCOYS Comes to Theatre West Virginia This SummerHATFIELDS & MCCOYS Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer
April 13, 2023

Performed live under the stars, Hatfields and McCoys come to Theatre West Virginia this summer.
CHAMPION Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This MonthCHAMPION Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Month
April 10, 2023

Champion by Terence Blanchard, with libretto by Michael Cristofer, comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this month. The performance is on April 29 at 12:55pm.
The Met HD Opera Series DER ROSENHAVLIER Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in AprilThe Met HD Opera Series DER ROSENHAVLIER Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in April
March 31, 2023

The Met HD Opera Series DER ROSENHAVLIER comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in April. The performance is on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Holiday SeasonA CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Holiday Season
March 23, 2023

A Christmas Carol comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this holiday season. The play with music is adapted by Catherine Bush from the novel by Charles Dickens. Performances run December 8 - 16.
share