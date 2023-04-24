Landau Eugene Murphy Jr with Voices Of Classic Soul come to Theatre West Virginia this summer. The concert is set for July 9 from 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm.

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is an American jazz singer from Logan County, West Virginia. He received national attention for winning the sixth season of the NBC reality show America's Got Talent. Landau has released a total of 4 albums since his victory in 2011.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.