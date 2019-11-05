KRIS KRINGLE: THE MUSICAL Will Come to The Old Opera House

This captivating holiday musical reveals the untold story of young Kris Kringle. Discover what happens when an evil toy company CEO crosses paths with a starry-eyed, jobless toymaker whose family name carries a curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle teams up with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the beautiful Evelyn Noel, a band of hilarious Apprentices and Elves, and magical Toys to remind us what Christmas is really all about: hope, family, and forgiveness.

... Purchase Your Tickets ONLINE! at www.oldoperahouse.org

or call the Box office at (304) 725-4420

Thurs @ 7:30pm | FRI & SAT @ 8:00pm | SUN matinees @ 2:30pm

Adult: $22.00 | Seniors, College, Military: $19.00 | Students: $15.00 (Under age 18)

Kris Kringle: The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Angel Polar Bear LLC, which also provided all performance materials. Angel Polar Bear LLC, 914-831-7723; 1-866-254-8302 (fax), www.KrisKringleTheMusical.com.





