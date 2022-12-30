Greenbrier Valley Theatre presents The Met HD Opera Series' FALSTAFF in 2023. The event takes place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM at Greenbrier Valley Theatre.

Baritone Michael Volle stars as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance, in Verdi's glorious Shakespearean comedy. Maestro Daniele Rustioni takes the podium to oversee a brilliant ensemble cast that features sopranos Hera Hyesang Park Ailyn Pérez, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano, contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux, tenor Bogdan Volkov, and baritone Christopher Maltman.