Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series' FALSTAFF in 2023
The event takes place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM.
Greenbrier Valley Theatre presents The Met HD Opera Series' FALSTAFF in 2023. The event takes place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM at Greenbrier Valley Theatre.
Baritone Michael Volle stars as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance, in Verdi's glorious Shakespearean comedy. Maestro Daniele Rustioni takes the podium to oversee a brilliant ensemble cast that features sopranos Hera Hyesang Park Ailyn Pérez, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano, contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux, tenor Bogdan Volkov, and baritone Christopher Maltman.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards
|voting ends in
Related Stories View More West Virginia Stories
More Hot Stories For You
Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series' LOHENGRIN
December 19, 2022
Greenbrier Valley Theatre presents The Met HD Opera Series LOHENGRIN next year. The event is set for Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM.
Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met Opera' FEDORA Next Month
December 6, 2022
Umberto Giordano’s exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years.
Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents the Met Opera's THE HOURS This Month
December 5, 2022
Soprano Renée Fleming makes her highly anticipated return to the Met in the world-premiere production of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Kevin Puts’s The Hours, adapted from Michael Cunningham’s acclaimed novel.
MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTMAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month
November 29, 2022
Mountain Home Christmas comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December. Performances run December 9 - 17.
Alice Childress' Play TROUBLE IN MIND is Now Playing in Winchester
November 17, 2022
Area NAACP presents TROUBLE IN MIND, a backstage comedy-drama, about a group of actors in the late 1950s gathering to rehearse a new Broadway play about lynching in the American South. Although the intentions of the new play are for audiences to sympathize with the Black experience, Wiletta Mayer has some issues with the interpretation of stereotypes perpetuated by a white playwright.
December 19, 2022
Greenbrier Valley Theatre presents The Met HD Opera Series LOHENGRIN next year. The event is set for Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM.
Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met Opera' FEDORA Next Month
December 6, 2022
Umberto Giordano’s exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years.
Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents the Met Opera's THE HOURS This Month
December 5, 2022
Soprano Renée Fleming makes her highly anticipated return to the Met in the world-premiere production of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Kevin Puts’s The Hours, adapted from Michael Cunningham’s acclaimed novel.
MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTMAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month
November 29, 2022
Mountain Home Christmas comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December. Performances run December 9 - 17.
Alice Childress' Play TROUBLE IN MIND is Now Playing in Winchester
November 17, 2022
Area NAACP presents TROUBLE IN MIND, a backstage comedy-drama, about a group of actors in the late 1950s gathering to rehearse a new Broadway play about lynching in the American South. Although the intentions of the new play are for audiences to sympathize with the Black experience, Wiletta Mayer has some issues with the interpretation of stereotypes perpetuated by a white playwright.