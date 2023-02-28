Greenbrier Valley Theatre presents James And The Giant Peach next month.

A brand new take on Roald Dahl's "masterpeach", James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree. When he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, it launches a journey of enormous proportions.

With a gang of singing insects, James rides the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements along the way. Featuring a wickedly tuneful score, this story of courage and self-discovery is classic musical magic at its best.

Performances run March 23 - April 1.