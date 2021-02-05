Greenbrier Valley Theatre Announces New Artistic Leadership

Greenbrier Valley Theatre Board of Trustees have selected Matthew Scott Campbell to succeed Cathey Sawyer as the new artistic director of the non-profit Equity regional theatre. Campbell began his tenure in January and will work with Sawyer during a transition period before her retirement at the end May 2021. Upon her departure Sawyer leaves a 30-year legacy with the company and the moniker of "The State Professional Theatre of West Virginia".

Campbell arrives at GVT as a West Virginia native. Most recently, he served as department chair and an Associate Professor of Theatre and Music Theatre at Viterbo University where he also developed their New Works Program. His professional work has been seen in New York, on national tours, and regionally with such companies as Goodspeed Opera House, Bay Street Theatre, Hartford Theatre Works, Peninsula Players, Vital Theatre Company, Surflight Theatre, Tent Theatre, North Carolina Theatre, The John Engeman Theatre, among many others. Campbell previously served as the Associate Artistic Director of the Missouri Shakespeare Festival and was cohort member of the ATHE Leadership Institute. He holds an MFA in directing from Illinois State University.

"We are thrilled for Matt to join as we transition out of the pandemic era and begin a new chapter in the history of GVT. We look forward to his leadership and vision for the theatre and Lewisburg arts community." said Kara Dense, President of the GVT Board of Trustees. "Matt stood out among the 120+ candidates who applied for the job. His experience in directing, acting, producing, and in administration is just what GVT needs. I am delighted to be turning over the reins of GVT to someone as experienced, as professional, and as warm and kind as Matt. He's perfect for this theatre and for this community.", says outgoing AD Cathey Sawyer.

Now entering its 54th season, Greenbrier Valley Theatre is a main stay and theatre destination for the State of West Virginia. The arts organization has been further recognized as a "West Virginia Jewel of the Hills", awarded the Living the Dream Service Organization Honor Roll by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission, and is a multi-year recipient of Non-Profit Business of the Year by GGCC. Beyond its seven-show main stage season, the company boasts a robust theatre education program, the Al Jeter Music series, and has produced a number of world-premiere productions including Bricktop: Legend of the Jazz Age, which was selected as a feature production at The National Black Theatre Festival. For more information visit gvtheatre.org.