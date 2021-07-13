Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Contemporary American Theatre Festival Announces PlaycastPlus

pixeltracker

Join the parties behind Shepherdstown’s Public Library for the in-person listening parties of Sheepdog (July 23) and The House of the Negro Insane (July 30).

Jul. 13, 2021  
Contemporary American Theatre Festival Announces PlaycastPlus

CATF is introducing the playcast - full length and fully produced audio dramas of Kevin Artigue's Sheepdog and Terence Anthony's The House of the Negro Insane.

Join the parties behind Shepherdstown's Public Library for the in-person listening parties of Sheepdog (July 23) and The House of the Negro Insane (July 30). You'll be issued a set of headphones so you can truly immerse yourself in the playwright's words and storytelling.

"Doors" open at 6pm. Parties start at 7pm. Tickets for a chair at a table are $25 / Tickets for a chair without a table are $15

Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Beer, wine, water, and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

Want to listen to Sheepdog and The House of the Negro Insane on-demand from the comfort of your home (or during your commute, or enjoying a walk)? Sign up to receive more information about listening to the audio dramas through the Broadway on Demand platform!

Learn more at https://catf.org/catf-playcastplus/.


Related Articles View More West Virginia Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters
Mary Testa
Mary Testa
Dara Adler
Dara Adler

From This Author Stephi Wild