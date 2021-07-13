Contemporary American Theatre Festival Announces PlaycastPlus

CATF is introducing the playcast - full length and fully produced audio dramas of Kevin Artigue's Sheepdog and Terence Anthony's The House of the Negro Insane.

Join the parties behind Shepherdstown's Public Library for the in-person listening parties of Sheepdog (July 23) and The House of the Negro Insane (July 30). You'll be issued a set of headphones so you can truly immerse yourself in the playwright's words and storytelling.

"Doors" open at 6pm. Parties start at 7pm. Tickets for a chair at a table are $25 / Tickets for a chair without a table are $15

Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Beer, wine, water, and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

Want to listen to Sheepdog and The House of the Negro Insane on-demand from the comfort of your home (or during your commute, or enjoying a walk)? Sign up to receive more information about listening to the audio dramas through the Broadway on Demand platform!

Learn more at https://catf.org/catf-playcastplus/.