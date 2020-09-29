Concord University Presents TRAGEDIANS ANONYMOUS
The virtual event takes place on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM.
This is a virtual event.
Tragedians Anonymous is a comedy featuring all of Shakespeare's tragic heroes and heroines in therapy because they can't work due to COVID 19. This is a virtual play and will be presented on Zoom. A link will be added here when available.
Purchase tickets at https://eventpublisher.dudesolutions.com/concord/event/tragedians-anonymous/.