Concord University Presents TRAGEDIANS ANONYMOUS

The virtual event takes place on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM.

Sep. 29, 2020  

Concord University will present Tragedians Anonymous on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM.

This is a virtual event.

Tragedians Anonymous is a comedy featuring all of Shakespeare's tragic heroes and heroines in therapy because they can't work due to COVID 19. This is a virtual play and will be presented on Zoom. A link will be added here when available.

Purchase tickets at https://eventpublisher.dudesolutions.com/concord/event/tragedians-anonymous/.


