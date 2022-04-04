Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Comes to Selah Theatre Next Month

Performances run May 13-15, 2022.

Apr. 4, 2022  
Anne of Green Gables comes to Selah Theatre next month.

This heartwarming adaptation beautifully captures the highlights of the classic novel. Brother and sister Marilla and Matthew are looking to foster a boy to help with work around the house, but quite unexpectedly, Anne is sent to help them. Boisterously loud and wiry, Anne charms the pair into keeping her around. She gets into quite some mischief and has many adventures, yet touches the lives of all who come to know her and changes their lives for the better.

Learn more at https://www.selahtheatreproject.org/anne.



