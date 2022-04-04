Anne of Green Gables comes to Selah Theatre next month.

This heartwarming adaptation beautifully captures the highlights of the classic novel. Brother and sister Marilla and Matthew are looking to foster a boy to help with work around the house, but quite unexpectedly, Anne is sent to help them. Boisterously loud and wiry, Anne charms the pair into keeping her around. She gets into quite some mischief and has many adventures, yet touches the lives of all who come to know her and changes their lives for the better.

Performances run May 13-15, 2022.

Learn more at https://www.selahtheatreproject.org/anne.