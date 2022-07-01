A MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in September

Midsummer's Night comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in September. Performances run September 9-24, 2022.

What happens when Puck and a band of mischievous fairies are tasked with understanding human love? An innovative, magical and bold world premiere production! This original story explores the humor, frivolity and truthfulness of the greatest human condition. Adapted from Shakespeare's greatest plays, it is chock-full of recognizable text, famous lovers and creativity.

This production promises to satisfy Shakespeare newbies and connoisseurs alike.