Zarna Garg, Chloe Radcliffe, and Jenny Yang to Join RIOT! FUNNY WOMEN STAND UP at the Kennedy Center

Zarna Garg, Chloe Radcliffe, and Jenny Yang will join the upcoming RIOT! Funny Women Stand Up at The Kennedy Center. Taking over the Concert Hall on March 6, RIOT! will feature Garg, Radcliffe, Yang, and others to be announced in a special one-night-only Women’s History Month nod celebrating women in comedy. After sold-out performances in 2018, 2019, 2022, and 2023, RIOT! has become a national platform for female artists to embrace creative risk and emphasize their perspective in the world’s rapidly evolving culture.

ABOUT ZARNA GARG

Zarna Garg is a comedy trailblazing Indian immigrant mom from New York City. She masterfully infuses humor, wit, and fearless social commentary into her comedy special for Amazon Prime, One in a Billion, and her insightful podcast, The Zarna Garg Family Show, dissecting modern family dynamics. She headlined her sold-out Practical People Win tour and is the opener for comedy legends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on their Restless Leg Tour. Garg has also crossed over to the film world, starring in A Nice Indian Boy. Her comedy has been praised by The New York Times and Variety, and with appearances at the prestigious Just For Laughs' Comedy Tour and Netflix is a Joke Festival, she has firmly established herself as a staple in the comedy world. Boasting a devoted social media following of 2M+, she passionately advocates for change and representation in comedy and is bravely vocal about criminalizing evil mother-in-law behaviors.

ABOUT CHLOE RADCLIFFE

Chloe Radcliffe is a NYC-based standup comic, actor, and writer. She starred in COMMAND Z from Steven Soderbergh. She was also a staff writer on the series and has teleplay credit on three episodes. Her Comedy Central: Featuring set debuted in 2022. She staffed on the sketch writing team for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon from 2019 to 2020. She sold out her month-long run of her one-woman show CHEAT at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and is now touring the show.

ABOUT JENNY YANG

Named one of Variety's Top Ten Comics to Watch and New York Magazine’s Vulture Comedians You Should Know, comedian Jenny Yang tours her unique blend of personal storytelling and social commentary through her standup comedy and hit stage show SELF HELP ME, a competitive self-care comedy show. She has been featured at Just For Laughs Montreal, headlined at San Francisco Sketchfest, and has shared the stage with such legendary comedians as Maria Bamford and Margaret Cho.

As an actor, Yang stars opposite Michelle Yeoh as XING in the Netflix action comedy-drama series, The Brothers Sun. She also voices Carissa on Fox's The Great North.

Her perspective as a food-obsessed, former labor organizer, and Asian American community activist working in comedy and entertainment is a sought-after voice in media projects covering the most pressing political and cultural issues of the day.

She is a proud union member of the Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA). As a television writer, she has sold original shows to Paramount+, Prime Video, 20th Television Animation, and penned scripts for HBO Max’s Gordita Chronicles, Netflix’s Peabody-award winning animated show, City of Ghosts, two seasons of Fox’s Last Man Standing and E!’s late-night talk show Busy Tonight with Busy Philipps. Yang is currently in the writer’s room as a Producer-Writer for a comedic drama streaming series.

Taiwan-born and Southern California-raised, Jenny was honored by President Obama as a “White House Champion of Change” for her leadership in “Asian American and Pacific Islander Art and Storytelling." Yes, she shook hands with him, and yes, his hand felt firm and supple.

TICKETING

