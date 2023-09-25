World Premiere Of MONUMENTAL TRAVESTIES Now Playing Through October 8 At Mosaic Theater

Mosaic Theater presents the world premiere of Monumental Travesties, a searing comedy inspired by the Emancipation Memorial in DC's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Written by DC Playwright Psalmayene 24 and directed by Mosaic Theater Artistic Director Reginald L. Douglas.

With sharp humor, hijinks, and a palpable love for DC, the play explores race, memory, and the often privileged act of forgetting. The play also reflects on the history of the Emancipation Memorial, which was the site of protests calling for its removal in 2020.

Show extended through October 8, 2023; Performances Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m. Additional performances 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on September 27 at Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Tickets are $42-$70 and available at www.mosaictheater.org.