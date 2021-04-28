Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company to Host SOAPBOX: A MAMMOTH SPRING CELEBRATION

See dynamic performances, special sneak peeks into next season, and more!

Apr. 28, 2021  

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company to Host SOAPBOX: A MAMMOTH SPRING CELEBRATION

Clear away the cobwebs, clean out the clutter, and celebrate new beginnings with SOAPBOX: A MAMMOTH SPRING CELEBRATION. Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company's annual gala returns virtually (for FREE!) on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 8pm ET with a very "Woolly" interpretation on the rite of spring cleaning!

While Woolly metaphorically dusts the theatre in hopes of welcoming audiences back soon, join Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes and Managing Director Emika Abe for dynamic performances, special sneak peeks into next season, and a rousing celebration of Woolly's spirited resiliency!

"A year ago, we shut down Woolly Mammoth because of the coronavirus pandemic, just 5 weeks away from our spring benefit. It was through the support of our staff, board, donors, and theatre lovers, we quickly pivoted to produce a virtual party. That online event became the foundation of so much of our work this past year, not just because of the resources raised to brace us for a difficult year, but also because of the great learning about how to produce events and projects digitally," says Maria Manuela Goyanes, Woolly Mammoth Artistic Director.

"This year - with some more experience under our belt - we're gearing up for another one-of-a-kind virtual gala centered around the idea of ritual spring cleaning to prepare us for our future re-opening. And, in true Woolly fashion, we can't wait to amplify our local community, including artists, on our proverbial soapbox."

Register today at woollymammoth.net to receive event reminders and instructions on how to tune in and watch the event.

REGISTER ONLINE FOR FREE

SOAPBOX: A MAMMOTH SPRING CELEBRATION will be live streamed for free. RSVP at woollymammoth.net/events/soapbox to receive event reminders and instructions on how to tune in and watch the event!

JOIN THE SOAPBOX CHALLENGE

In lieu of making a ticket purchase to enjoy the event, support Woolly Mammoth this spring by taking The Soapbox Challenge! Help Woolly exceed its fundraising goal by joining or donating to one of four teams, led by our fearless Board Members! Every donation - large or small - ensures that Woolly can reopen safely as soon as its able to and provides critical funding to support the artists and staff who are bravely and imaginatively making theatre. For more information and to make a tax-deductible gift, please visit bit.ly/SoapboxChallenge.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Face mask
Belter T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Love Is An Open Pour T-Shirt

Related Articles
World Premiere of Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in NICHOLAS, ANNA & SERGEI to Photo

World Premiere of Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in NICHOLAS, ANNA & SERGEI to be Streamed by San Diego REP

Preview of THE NIGHT FALLS to be Presented by The American Opera Project and The Center Fo Photo

Preview of THE NIGHT FALLS to be Presented by The American Opera Project and The Center For Fiction

THE PIGEON & THE MOUSE: THE FILM to be Released by Welcome To Campfire in May Photo

THE PIGEON & THE MOUSE: THE FILM to be Released by Welcome To Campfire in May

Grace McLean, Rodney Hicks, Natascia Diaz & More to Perform in New York Theatre Barns Photo

Grace McLean, Rodney Hicks, Natascia Diaz & More to Perform in New York Theatre Barn's May 2021 Virtual Programming


More Hot Stories For You

  • Ariana DeBose, Savion Glover, Sergio Trujillo and More to be Featured in New Dance Series SHARE THE FLOOR
  • 35th Annual Performance Mix Festival Announced for June
  • Jody Sperling's Dance Film SINGLE USE to be Featured in the 2021 Harlem International Film Festival
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At Trisha Brown Dance Company Streaming From The Joyce 4/29