Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company to Host SOAPBOX: A MAMMOTH SPRING CELEBRATION

Clear away the cobwebs, clean out the clutter, and celebrate new beginnings with SOAPBOX: A MAMMOTH SPRING CELEBRATION. Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company's annual gala returns virtually (for FREE!) on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 8pm ET with a very "Woolly" interpretation on the rite of spring cleaning!

While Woolly metaphorically dusts the theatre in hopes of welcoming audiences back soon, join Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes and Managing Director Emika Abe for dynamic performances, special sneak peeks into next season, and a rousing celebration of Woolly's spirited resiliency!

"A year ago, we shut down Woolly Mammoth because of the coronavirus pandemic, just 5 weeks away from our spring benefit. It was through the support of our staff, board, donors, and theatre lovers, we quickly pivoted to produce a virtual party. That online event became the foundation of so much of our work this past year, not just because of the resources raised to brace us for a difficult year, but also because of the great learning about how to produce events and projects digitally," says Maria Manuela Goyanes, Woolly Mammoth Artistic Director.

"This year - with some more experience under our belt - we're gearing up for another one-of-a-kind virtual gala centered around the idea of ritual spring cleaning to prepare us for our future re-opening. And, in true Woolly fashion, we can't wait to amplify our local community, including artists, on our proverbial soapbox."

Register today at woollymammoth.net to receive event reminders and instructions on how to tune in and watch the event.

SOAPBOX: A MAMMOTH SPRING CELEBRATION will be live streamed for free. RSVP at woollymammoth.net/events/soapbox to receive event reminders and instructions on how to tune in and watch the event!

JOIN THE SOAPBOX CHALLENGE

In lieu of making a ticket purchase to enjoy the event, support Woolly Mammoth this spring by taking The Soapbox Challenge! Help Woolly exceed its fundraising goal by joining or donating to one of four teams, led by our fearless Board Members! Every donation - large or small - ensures that Woolly can reopen safely as soon as its able to and provides critical funding to support the artists and staff who are bravely and imaginatively making theatre. For more information and to make a tax-deductible gift, please visit bit.ly/SoapboxChallenge.