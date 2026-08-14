Steve Yockey's VENUS to Open Woolly Mammoth Season

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​Artistic Director Reggie D. White will launch his inaugural season at Woolly by directing the first production of his tenure: Steve Yockey's Venus, a darkly comic and cosmic exploration of love, obsession, and fear. Venus runs from September 9 – October 4, 2026.

Starting on September 9, Venus marks White's first production at Woolly Mammoth as Artistic Director and director, offering audiences an introduction to the artistic vision that will shape this next era of the theatre. The production features Woolly Company Member Kimberly Gilbert as Beth and Regina Aquino as Nicole.

In Venus, Yockey explores the unpredictable territory between desire, identity, and the stories we create about ourselves and others. Nicole likes things orderly, while Beth is all instinct. What begins as an intoxicating connection between two women with very different approaches to life takes an unexpected turn as romance descends into obsession, forcing both characters to confront the fears, patterns, and histories that shape them.

The production also celebrates Woolly's deep investment in its artistic community through the return of Gilbert, a long-time Woolly Company Member whose work has helped shape the theatre's history. Alongside Aquino, Gilbert brings Yockey's complicated and compelling characters to life in a story that examines connection, vulnerability, and the ways people transform one another.

Venus launches the 2026/27 season and begins a new chapter for Woolly Mammoth—one centered on audacious storytelling, unique new artistic voices, and radically inclusive plays that explore the complexities of being human.

ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES

Woolly Mammoth is committed to making its performances accessible to all audiences. Open Captioned, ASL Interpreted, and Audio Described performances are available for select performances throughout the run of Venus.

Open Captioned: Thursday, October 1 at 8 PM

ASL Interpreted: Saturday, October 3 at 8 PM

Audio Described: Sunday, September 27 at 2 PM

Mask Required Performance: Thursday, September 24th at 7:30 PM

Assistive Listening Devices are available for all performances. Transmitters and accompanying headsets or ear speakers are available at the Box Office.

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