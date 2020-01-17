Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production
Ahmad Maaty - ANNIE - Prince William Little Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical - Large Professional Theatre
Ben Levi Ross - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center
Best Actor in a Musical - Small Professional Theatre
CARLOS SALAZAR - FAME - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Actor in a Play - Large Professional Theatre
Justin Weaks - BLKS - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Best Actor in a Play - Small Professional Theatre
Victor de la Fuente (Cisco) - THE OLD MAN, THE YOUTH, AND THE SEA - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Actor or Actress in an Educational Theatre Production
Rachel Vann - 1776 - Levine Music Theatre
Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production
Michelle Stein - ANNIE - Prince William Little Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical - Large Professional Theatre
Malinda Kathleen Reese - ONCE - Olney Theatre Center
Best Actress in a Musical - Small Professional Theatre
Justine "Icy" Moral - THE BALLAD OF MULAN - Imagination Stage
Best Actress in a Play - Large Professional Theatre
Gabi DeLuca - LEGALLY BLONDE - Keegan Theatre
Best Actress in a Play - Small Professional Theatre
Felicia Curry - FABULATION OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Mosaic Theatre Company
Best Choreography - Large Professional Theatre
Marcia Milgrom Dodge - ONCE - Olney Theatre Center
Best Choreography - Small Professional Theatre
Luis Salgaldo - FAME - Gala Hispanic Theater
Best Community Theatre Production
MARY POPPINS - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Direction - Large Professional Theatre
Michael Greif - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center
Best Direction - Small Professional Theatre
Luis Salgaldo - FAME - Gala Hispanic Theater
Best Educational Theatre Production
1776 - Levine Music Theatre
Best Lighting Design - Large Professional Theatre
Japhy Weideman - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center
Best Lighting Design - Small Professional Theatre
Chris Annas- Lee - FAME - Gala Hispanic Theater
Best Musical - Large Professional Theatre
ONCE - Olney Theatre Center
Best Musical - Small Professional Theatre
FAME - Gala Hispanic Theater
Best Play - Large Professional Theatre
RICHARD III - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Best Play - Small Professional Theatre
TREASURE ISLAND - Synetic Theater
Best Set Design - Large Professional Theatre
David Korins - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center
Best Set Design - Small Professional Theatre
Clifton Chadwick - FAME - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Sound Design - Large Professional Theatre
Nevin Steinberg - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center
Best Sound Design - Small Professional Theatre
Thomas Sowers - TREASURE ISLAND - Synetic Theater
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!