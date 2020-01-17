Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production

Ahmad Maaty - ANNIE - Prince William Little Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical - Large Professional Theatre

Ben Levi Ross - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center

Best Actor in a Musical - Small Professional Theatre

CARLOS SALAZAR - FAME - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Actor in a Play - Large Professional Theatre

Justin Weaks - BLKS - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Best Actor in a Play - Small Professional Theatre

Victor de la Fuente (Cisco) - THE OLD MAN, THE YOUTH, AND THE SEA - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Actor or Actress in an Educational Theatre Production

Rachel Vann - 1776 - Levine Music Theatre

Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production

Michelle Stein - ANNIE - Prince William Little Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical - Large Professional Theatre

Malinda Kathleen Reese - ONCE - Olney Theatre Center

Best Actress in a Musical - Small Professional Theatre

Justine "Icy" Moral - THE BALLAD OF MULAN - Imagination Stage

Best Actress in a Play - Large Professional Theatre

Gabi DeLuca - LEGALLY BLONDE - Keegan Theatre

Best Actress in a Play - Small Professional Theatre

Felicia Curry - FABULATION OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Mosaic Theatre Company

Best Choreography - Large Professional Theatre

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - ONCE - Olney Theatre Center

Best Choreography - Small Professional Theatre

Luis Salgaldo - FAME - Gala Hispanic Theater

Best Community Theatre Production

MARY POPPINS - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Direction - Large Professional Theatre

Michael Greif - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center

Best Direction - Small Professional Theatre

Luis Salgaldo - FAME - Gala Hispanic Theater

Best Educational Theatre Production

1776 - Levine Music Theatre

Best Lighting Design - Large Professional Theatre

Japhy Weideman - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center

Best Lighting Design - Small Professional Theatre

Chris Annas- Lee - FAME - Gala Hispanic Theater

Best Musical - Large Professional Theatre

ONCE - Olney Theatre Center

Best Musical - Small Professional Theatre

FAME - Gala Hispanic Theater

Best Play - Large Professional Theatre

RICHARD III - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Best Play - Small Professional Theatre

TREASURE ISLAND - Synetic Theater

Best Set Design - Large Professional Theatre

David Korins - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center

Best Set Design - Small Professional Theatre

Clifton Chadwick - FAME - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Sound Design - Large Professional Theatre

Nevin Steinberg - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center

Best Sound Design - Small Professional Theatre

Thomas Sowers - TREASURE ISLAND - Synetic Theater

