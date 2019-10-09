We Happy Few Presents LOVERS' VOWS

We Happy Few opens its new season this November with a touching and hilarious story of love, class, and doing the right thing. LOVERS' VOWS, by 18th-century actress and playwright Elizabeth Inchbald, is best known from its prominent place in Jane Austen's Mansfield Park, but We Happy Few is excited to return the show to its rightful place on the stage. With a cast of five and featuring music from local band The North Country, We Happy Few brings its customary energy to resurrecting this criminally forgotten show. LOVERS' VOWS runs November 6-23 at Capitol Hill Arts Workshop.

"Conscience is always right, because it never speaks unless it is so."

Popular and controversial when it debuted in the late 18th century, LOVERS' VOWS explores if it is more important to obey the expectations of your peers or the feelings in your heart. Elizabeth Inchbald draws on a rich vein of sentimentalism and melodrama to ask what we owe each other, our families, and ourselves in this witty and moving piece of Regency comedy. Our five-person ensemble leaps between characters, evoking virtuous peasants, conniving innkeepers, dastardly nobles, and rhyming butlers that surround the momentous events unfolding in Castle Wildenhaim. It culminates in a series of shocking revelations and difficult decisions for everyone involved. Will they listen to their hearts or fall victim to the pressures of society?

LOVERS' VOWS is directed by Kerry McGee (CHALK, HENRY V) and stars five DC-area actors: Jessica Lefkow (TOP GIRLS: KeeganTheatre), Jack Novak (BLUE: Imagination Stage, DRACULA), Lee Ordeman (HEDDA GABLER: SCENA Theatre), Alex Turner (TREASURE ISLAND, A MIDNIGHT DREARY), and Gabby Wolfe (ROMEO AND JULIET: Chesapeake Theatre Company). Lights by Jason Aufdem-Brinke, music by The North Country, costumes by Heather Lockard, set and props by Jon Reynolds and Kiernan McGowan, sound design by Tosin Olufolabi and visual design by Stefany Pesta.





