We Happy Few Presents An Edgar Allen Poe Audio Play

Helen Hayes Nominated We Happy Few branches into the resurgent Radio Play art form in our new normal of social isolation with new and reimagined adaptations of Edgar Allan Poe. Mounting fresh versions of We Happy Few stalwarts The Cask of Amontillado, The Masque of the Red Death, and The Tell-Tale Heart, and introducing new story The Premature Burial, WHF brings our Halloween tradition to the comfort of the home.

Episode One of A Midnight Dreary Audio Drama, featuring The Masque of the Red Death and The Cask of Amontillado, will be released on October 16th. Episode Two, featuring The Tell-Tale Heart and The Premature Burial, will be released on October 28th.

All things heard in the Heavens and the Earth.

A Midnight Dreary Audio Drama will be divided in two parts. The first installment, The Masque of the Red Death and The Cask of Amontillado, explores the thin veneer of civilization concealing humanity's innate brutality, and the decadent and depraved depths lurking behind it. The second installment, The Tell-Tale Heart and The Premature Burial, delves quite literally into the twin fears of being found and being lost, of always being observed and of disappearing from view.

But that's not all! In addition to the recordings, we will offer an optional "extras" box containing atmospheric, historic, and story-specific elements delivered right to the listener's door. The extras are designed to heighten the home theatrical experience and encourage listeners to enjoy this event with family, roommates, or quarantine buddies.

A Midnight Dreary Audio Drama is directed by Robert Pike (FRANKENSTEIN) and Bridget Grace Sheaff (A MIDNIGHT DREARY) and features: Desiree Chappelle (MACBETH), Dylan J. Fleming (MACBETH), Kerry McGee (PERICLES), Paige O'Malley (TREASURE ISLAND), Jon Reynolds (CHALK) & Alex Turner (LOVERS' VOWS). Production Manager: Sam Reilly. Sound Design: Robert Pike & Tosin Olufolabi. Audience experience devised by Alex Turner, Emilia Pazniokas, Stefany Pesta, Kerry McGee, Jon Reynolds, Paige O'Malley, Tosin Olufolabi, Sam Reilly, Robert Pike & Bridget Grace Sheaff.

