Washington Stage Guild Season Opens With E.M. Lewis' Two-Hander DOROTHY'S DICTIONARY

The Washington Stage Guild opens its 2023-2024 season, a “Season of Truths Revealed,” with the area premiere of Dorothy’s Dictionary by E.M. Lewis, directed by Stage Guild founding member Laura Giannarelli (The Good Doctor). Performances run September 28 to October 22, 2023, with four Pay-What-You-Can previews September 28 to 30 at the Washington Stage Guild's home, The Undercroft Theatre in the Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church, 900 Massachusetts Avenue, NW. Opening/Press performance is Sunday, October 1 at 2:30pm.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Words are powerful…books can transform. Sparks fly when Zan, an angry high school student, is forced to work off his community service assignment helping ailing but feisty librarian Dorothy. With seemingly little in common, this unlikely pair may find deep meaning in each other’s life experiences... if they can only find the right words.

"We are so pleased to begin our 14th season at The Undercroft Theatre," says Artistic Director Bill Largess. “This marks a milestone, our longest tenure at one location. And to welcome Deidra LaWan Starnes and Alexander Kim for this production makes the achievement even more special to us."

“I am tremendously excited to bring E. M. Lewis’ moving play to life at the Stage Guild,” says director Laura Giannarelli. “When I first read the play, I identified immediately with its warmth, its heart, and its humor. Lewis’ emphasis on human connection – in this case, between two generations – and the way a love for books can reveal so many worlds to a reader, made this feel like a quintessential “Stage Guild play.” I hope audiences agree and leave the theatre buoyed by a sense of hope that lives can be changed when we take a chance, open ourselves up, and listen to one another.”