Washington Stage Guild Season Opens With E.M. Lewis' Two-Hander DOROTHY'S DICTIONARY

Performances run September 28 to October 22, 2023.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from Signature's THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUN Photo 2 Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Kennedy Center Photo 3 Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Kennedy Center
Review: THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre

Washington Stage Guild Season Opens With E.M. Lewis' Two-Hander DOROTHY'S DICTIONARY

The Washington Stage Guild opens its 2023-2024 season, a “Season of Truths Revealed,” with the area premiere of Dorothy’s Dictionary by E.M. Lewis, directed by Stage Guild founding member Laura Giannarelli (The Good Doctor). Performances run September 28 to October 22, 2023, with four Pay-What-You-Can previews September 28 to 30 at the Washington Stage Guild's home, The Undercroft Theatre in the Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church, 900 Massachusetts Avenue, NW. Opening/Press performance is Sunday, October 1 at 2:30pm.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Words are powerful…books can transform. Sparks fly when Zan, an angry high school student, is forced to work off his community service assignment helping ailing but feisty librarian Dorothy. With seemingly little in common, this unlikely pair may find deep meaning in each other’s life experiences... if they can only find the right words.

"We are so pleased to begin our 14th season at The Undercroft Theatre," says Artistic Director Bill Largess. “This marks a milestone, our longest tenure at one location. And to welcome Deidra LaWan Starnes and Alexander Kim for this production makes the achievement even more special to us."

“I am tremendously excited to bring E. M. Lewis’ moving play to life at the Stage Guild,” says director Laura Giannarelli. “When I first read the play, I identified immediately with its warmth, its heart, and its humor. Lewis’ emphasis on human connection – in this case, between two generations – and the way a love for books can reveal so many worlds to a reader, made this feel like a quintessential “Stage Guild play.” I hope audiences agree and leave the theatre buoyed by a sense of hope that lives can be changed when we take a chance, open ourselves up, and listen to one another.”



RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
The New Republic Presents The Best Political Trivia In DC With THE CAPITAL CITY SHOWCASE Photo
The New Republic Presents The Best Political Trivia In DC With THE CAPITAL CITY SHOWCASE

The New Republic is joining forces with The Capital City Showcase, which hosts Washington, D.C.'s hottest comedy and trivia nights, for a very special event on Thursday, September 28, at 6:30p.m.

2
Review: SWEAT at Keegan Theatre Photo
Review: SWEAT at Keegan Theatre

What did our critic think of SWEAT at Keegan Theatre? No matter what year an audience sees Lynn Nottage's (her second Pulitzer) Sweat, something will be going wrong someplace for some part of the American workforce.

3
ARTS By George! 2023 to Feature Concert from Renee Elise Goldsberry Photo
ARTS By George! 2023 to Feature Concert from Renee Elise Goldsberry

“An evening like no other,” ARTS by George! will make its annual return on September 30 beginning at 5 p.m. The philanthropic event, headlined by Emmy, GRAMMY, and Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, raises vital support for student scholarships in visual arts, dance, music, theater, game design, film, arts management, as well as for the Mason Community Arts Academy, Green Machine Ensembles, and the Great Performance at Mason season at the Center for the Arts.

4
National Symphony Orchestra to Present Free Annual Labor Day Concert Photo
National Symphony Orchestra to Present Free Annual Labor Day Concert

The National Symphony Orchestra's free annual Labor Day concert will return to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in a performance led by Enrico Lopez-Yañez. The program will feature the World Premiere of Karen LeFrak's “Bailamos” from Miami Concerto for Guitar and Symphony Orchestra with Sharon Isbin as soloist.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: 'Temporarily Lost' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre Video Video: 'Temporarily Lost' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre
Watch the Trailer for THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre Video
Watch the Trailer for THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation Video
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cambodian Rock Band
Arena Stage (7/19-8/27)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cambodian Rock Band
The Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage (7/19-8/27)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scorched
ExPats Theatre (9/23-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tempestuous Elements
Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage (2/16-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Virginia Opera: Madama Butterfly
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/17-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas
Olney Theatre Center (11/24-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Isata Kanneh-Mason
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (1/28-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Lights
Loy Harris Pavilion (8/27-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reduced Shakespeare Company
Hylton Performing Arts Center (4/13-4/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mutts Gone Nuts
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/06-4/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You