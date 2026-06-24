 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Washington National Opera Marks 25 Seasons of Cafritz Young Artists Program, Reveals 2026-2027 Roster

By:




Need more Washington, DC Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS

CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical in Washington, DC CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical
Arena Stage (6/12-8/09)
Loot in Washington, DC Loot
Gunston Arts Center (6/05-6/28)
Pete the Cat: A Live Rock Musical in Washington, DC Pete the Cat: A Live Rock Musical
Imagination Stage (6/17-7/26)
Wendell Pierce in Othello in Washington, DC Wendell Pierce in Othello
Shakespeare Theatre Company (5/19-6/28)
Doja Cat at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC Doja Cat at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena (11/11-12/11)
RIVERDANCE 30 in Washington, DC RIVERDANCE 30
Wolf Trap (6/26-6/28)
Hamilton (Angelica Company) in Washington, DC Hamilton (Angelica Company)
National Theatre (12/15-2/07)
Twelfth Night - Academy Summer Repertory in Washington, DC Twelfth Night - Academy Summer Repertory
Shakespeare Theatre Company (7/15-7/25)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Washington, DC Jesus Christ Superstar
Heart House Inclusive Productions, Inc. (7/10-7/19)
Shrek the Musical in Washington, DC Shrek the Musical
The Bowie Playhouse (5/30-6/27)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You