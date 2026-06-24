Washington National Opera Marks 25 Seasons of Cafritz Young Artists Program, Reveals 2026-2027 Roster
By: Stephi Wild
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CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical
Arena Stage (6/12-8/09)
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Loot
Gunston Arts Center (6/05-6/28)
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Pete the Cat: A Live Rock Musical
Imagination Stage (6/17-7/26)
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Wendell Pierce in Othello
Shakespeare Theatre Company (5/19-6/28)
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Doja Cat at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena (11/11-12/11)
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RIVERDANCE 30
Wolf Trap (6/26-6/28)
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Hamilton (Angelica Company)
National Theatre (12/15-2/07)
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Twelfth Night - Academy Summer Repertory
Shakespeare Theatre Company (7/15-7/25)
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Jesus Christ Superstar
Heart House Inclusive Productions, Inc. (7/10-7/19)
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Shrek the Musical
The Bowie Playhouse (5/30-6/27)