Washington Conservatory Of Music To Feature Prize Winners In 2024 Bach Room Concert Series

Washington Conservatory of Music to feature prize winners in 2024 Bach Room Concert Series presents extraordinary winners of the 2022 Washington International Competition in intimate Bach Room Concerts.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Get a First Look at The Avett Brothers' SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Photo 1 Video: Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
Video: Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at Shakespeare Theatre Company Photo 2 Video: Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC
Review: FROZEN at Kennedy Center Photo 3 Review: FROZEN at Kennedy Center
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 4 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans

Washington Conservatory of Music has announced a new partnership with the Friday Morning Music Club Foundation to present string competition winners of the 2022 Washington International Competition.

These extraordinary winners were chosen among a highly competitive international field. Honors will be presented in the intimate setting of our Bach Room Concerts.

Mark your calendars for these and the Pressenda Chamber Players concerts, beginning Sunday, Jan 28 at 3 pm with prize winner violist SoHui Yun with pianist Yejin Lee.  

Washington Conservatory of Music

2024 Bach Room Concerts

Sundays at 3 pm

in the Back Room of the Spanish Ballroom

Glen Echo Park, 7300 MacArthur Blvd

Glen Echo, MD 20812

 Admission is Free. Suggested donation of $25 to support WCM Educational Programs

Sunday, Jan 28 at 3 pm

SoHui Yun, viola with Yejin Lee, piano

 Winner 2022 Washington International Viola Competition Born in South Korea, violist SoHui Yun is currently in her Artist Diploma in Chamber music at San Francisco Conservatory of Music. She attended the Korea National Institute for the Gifted in Arts and earned her bachelor’s degree from the Korea National University of Arts (KNUA) with a full scholarship.and graduated with highest honors. She earned her Master’s degree at New England Conservatory with post-graduate studies at Curtis Institute of Music. She has participated in the Bowdoin International Music Festival Fellowship Program, Olympic Music Festival, Perlman Music Program, Great Mountains International Music Festival and School (GMMFS), Tongyeong International Music Festival and Ravinia Steans Music Institute. She has also won awards, including the Special Prize at the Lionel Tertis International Viola Competition and First Prize at the GMMFS Concerto Competition.

Sunday, February 25 at 3 pm

Jaewon Wee, violin

with Michael Adcock, piano

Winner of the 2022 Washington International Violin Competition South Korean violinist Jaewon Wee made her debut recital at the Kumho Art Center at age 11 and her solo debut with the Incheon Philharmonic Orchestra, performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto at the same age. She performed Paganini's Second Violin Concerto, Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, and Sarasate's Carmen Fantasy in Korea with HanKyung arte Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Wilson Ng & Tamgu Lee. Jaewon recently won the First Prize & the Audience Choice Award at the Dallas International Violin Competition 2023, performing Sibelius' Violin Concerto with the Dallas Chamber Symphony. She has been awarded the First Prize at the YSAYE Senior 2022 International Violin Competition and the First Prize (Eleanor Woods Memorial Award) as well as the Audience Prize (Viola Musher and Amelia Stieglitz Wishner Award) at the 2022 Washington International Competition.

Sunday, April 28 at 3 pm 

Pressenda Chamber Players

with Sydney Lee, cello

Winner 2022 Washington International Cello Competition Korean-American cellist Sydney Lee has established herself as an artist of refined elegance and profound sincerity. She garnered recognition when she claimed both 1st prize at the 2022 Washington International Competition and 2nd prize at the 2022 Classic Strings International Competition. Additional accolades include 1st prize at the International Antonio Janigro Cello Competition in Croatia, where she subsequently debuted with the Zagreb Soloists. Since her solo debut with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at age 13, Sydney has continued to perform extensively throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia in many of the world’s leading venues, including the Kennedy Center, Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center, Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium and Konzerthaus Berlin.

Pressenda Chamber Players

Founded by Artistic Director and cellist Tobias Werner, is the Ensemble-in-Residence at the Washington Conservatory of Music. It was formed in 2016 and made its debut on the Washington Conservatory concert series that same year. The ensemble is comprised of a rotating membership of chamber musicians who have for many﻿ years enjoyed performing together in various ensembles and festivals in the United States and Europe. It is named for the Italian stringed instrument maker Giovanni Francesco Pressenda (1777 –1854), on whose instruments Werner and violinist Aaron Berofsky play — likely, their violin and cello were sitting in Pressenda’s shop at the same time in 1844.

Washington Conservatory Ensemble in Residence

Upcoming Concerts

﻿Sunday, March 24 at 3 pm

Sunday, April 28 at 3 pm

Sunday, June 23 at 3 pm



RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Gender-Swapped LEND ME A SOPRANO Comes to Olney Theatre Center in February Photo
Gender-Swapped LEND ME A SOPRANO Comes to Olney Theatre Center in February

Ken Ludwig's Lend Me A Soprano, a gender-swapped adaptation of his 1989 Broadway hit, Lend Me A Tenor, runs in the Roberts Mainstage at Olney Theatre Center February 7 - March 10, 2024. Learn more about the production here!

2
The Capital City Showcase to Present The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show in March Photo
The Capital City Showcase to Present The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show in March

The Capital City Showcase, which produces some of the best events in the DC area, will return with its new one-of-a-kind blend of entertainment!

3
Interview: A Voice for DC Theater and Beyond Says Goodbye. Photo
Interview: A Voice for DC Theater and Beyond Says Goodbye.

If you have been around DC theatre for any length of time, you are very familiar with the writing of Chief Theater Critic for The Washington Post, Peter Marks. He has been the definitive voice of theater for the DMV and beyond for 21 years. On December 31st, Peter Marks’ stunning reign at The Washington Post will come to an end. After almost 30 years reviewing in DC and elsewhere, one of the most important voices in theatrical journalism will be absent from print. That is not a good thing!

4
Fords Theatre Charity Drive Donations For A CHRISTMAS CAROL Surpass $1 Million in Total Photo
Ford's Theatre Charity Drive Donations For A CHRISTMAS CAROL Surpass $1 Million in Total

Ford's Theatre Society announced that audiences, cast, crew and staff raised $66,403.18 on behalf of Hope and a Home during performances of this season's production of A Christmas Carol.

More Hot Stories For You

Gender-Swapped LEND ME A SOPRANO Comes to Olney Theatre Center in FebruaryGender-Swapped LEND ME A SOPRANO Comes to Olney Theatre Center in February
The Capital City Showcase to Present The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show in MarchThe Capital City Showcase to Present The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show in March
Ford's Theatre Charity Drive Donations For A CHRISTMAS CAROL Surpass $1 Million in TotalFord's Theatre Charity Drive Donations For A CHRISTMAS CAROL Surpass $1 Million in Total
Creative Cauldron Unveils Annual PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC Festival Line UpCreative Cauldron Unveils Annual PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC Festival Line Up

Videos

Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below Video
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
Unknown Soldier in Washington, DC Unknown Soldier
Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage (3/29-5/24)
Tempestuous Elements in Washington, DC Tempestuous Elements
Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage (2/16-3/17)
The Okee Dokee Brothers in Washington, DC The Okee Dokee Brothers
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/21-4/21)
At the Wedding in Washington, DC At the Wedding
Studio Theatre - Milton Theatre (3/13-4/21)
Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Three Great Romantics in Washington, DC Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Three Great Romantics
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/07-4/07)
Annie in Washington, DC Annie
The National Theatre (1/23-1/28)
The Best of The Second City in Washington, DC The Best of The Second City
The Barns at Wolf Trap (2/14-2/17)
Mutts Gone Nuts in Washington, DC Mutts Gone Nuts
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/06-4/06)
The 35th Annual: Evening of Comedy in Washington, DC The 35th Annual: Evening of Comedy
The Barns at Wolf Trap (4/26-4/27)
The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence in Washington, DC The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence
Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage (6/06-7/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You