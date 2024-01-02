Washington Conservatory Of Music To Feature Prize Winners In 2024 Bach Room Concert Series

Washington Conservatory of Music has announced a new partnership with the Friday Morning Music Club Foundation to present string competition winners of the 2022 Washington International Competition.

These extraordinary winners were chosen among a highly competitive international field. Honors will be presented in the intimate setting of our Bach Room Concerts.

Mark your calendars for these and the Pressenda Chamber Players concerts, beginning Sunday, Jan 28 at 3 pm with prize winner violist SoHui Yun with pianist Yejin Lee.

Washington Conservatory of Music

2024 Bach Room Concerts

Sundays at 3 pm

in the Back Room of the Spanish Ballroom

Glen Echo Park, 7300 MacArthur Blvd

Glen Echo, MD 20812

Admission is Free. Suggested donation of $25 to support WCM Educational Programs

Sunday, Jan 28 at 3 pm

SoHui Yun, viola with Yejin Lee, piano

Winner 2022 Washington International Viola Competition Born in South Korea, violist SoHui Yun is currently in her Artist Diploma in Chamber music at San Francisco Conservatory of Music. She attended the Korea National Institute for the Gifted in Arts and earned her bachelor’s degree from the Korea National University of Arts (KNUA) with a full scholarship.and graduated with highest honors. She earned her Master’s degree at New England Conservatory with post-graduate studies at Curtis Institute of Music. She has participated in the Bowdoin International Music Festival Fellowship Program, Olympic Music Festival, Perlman Music Program, Great Mountains International Music Festival and School (GMMFS), Tongyeong International Music Festival and Ravinia Steans Music Institute. She has also won awards, including the Special Prize at the Lionel Tertis International Viola Competition and First Prize at the GMMFS Concerto Competition.

Sunday, February 25 at 3 pm

Jaewon Wee, violin

with Michael Adcock, piano

Winner of the 2022 Washington International Violin Competition South Korean violinist Jaewon Wee made her debut recital at the Kumho Art Center at age 11 and her solo debut with the Incheon Philharmonic Orchestra, performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto at the same age. She performed Paganini's Second Violin Concerto, Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, and Sarasate's Carmen Fantasy in Korea with HanKyung arte Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Wilson Ng & Tamgu Lee. Jaewon recently won the First Prize & the Audience Choice Award at the Dallas International Violin Competition 2023, performing Sibelius' Violin Concerto with the Dallas Chamber Symphony. She has been awarded the First Prize at the YSAYE Senior 2022 International Violin Competition and the First Prize (Eleanor Woods Memorial Award) as well as the Audience Prize (Viola Musher and Amelia Stieglitz Wishner Award) at the 2022 Washington International Competition.

Sunday, April 28 at 3 pm

Pressenda Chamber Players

with Sydney Lee, cello

Winner 2022 Washington International Cello Competition Korean-American cellist Sydney Lee has established herself as an artist of refined elegance and profound sincerity. She garnered recognition when she claimed both 1st prize at the 2022 Washington International Competition and 2nd prize at the 2022 Classic Strings International Competition. Additional accolades include 1st prize at the International Antonio Janigro Cello Competition in Croatia, where she subsequently debuted with the Zagreb Soloists. Since her solo debut with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at age 13, Sydney has continued to perform extensively throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia in many of the world’s leading venues, including the Kennedy Center, Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center, Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium and Konzerthaus Berlin.

Pressenda Chamber Players

Founded by Artistic Director and cellist Tobias Werner, is the Ensemble-in-Residence at the Washington Conservatory of Music. It was formed in 2016 and made its debut on the Washington Conservatory concert series that same year. The ensemble is comprised of a rotating membership of chamber musicians who have for many﻿ years enjoyed performing together in various ensembles and festivals in the United States and Europe. It is named for the Italian stringed instrument maker Giovanni Francesco Pressenda (1777 –1854), on whose instruments Werner and violinist Aaron Berofsky play — likely, their violin and cello were sitting in Pressenda’s shop at the same time in 1844.

Washington Conservatory Ensemble in Residence

Upcoming Concerts

﻿Sunday, March 24 at 3 pm

Sunday, April 28 at 3 pm

Sunday, June 23 at 3 pm