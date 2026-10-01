WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE & MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE to Open at Dupont Underground
David M. Lutken stars as Guthrie alongside Grammy-nominated musician Hubby Jenkins and ensemble multi-instrumentalists under Georgette Verdin's direction.
Dupont Underground will host Voices Festival Productions as they present the international smash hit Woody Sez: The Life & Music of Woody Guthrie. Running October 8-25, 2026, the tour-de-force musical brings its unstoppable spirit beneath the streets during a pivotal time in Washington, DC. Press Opening Night will take place on Sunday, October 11.
Woody Sez celebrates the extraordinary life and lasting legacy of Woody Guthrie, whom the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame calls "the original folk hero, a man who transformed the folk ballad into a vehicle for social protest and observation." The production weaves Guthrie's vibrant, true story with timeless classics, including "Bound For Glory," "Pastures of Plenty," "Vigilante Man," "The Ballad of Tom Joad," "Deportees," and the legendary anthem "This Land Is Your Land."
Helen Hayes Award–winner David M. Lutken returns to star as Guthrie. He is joined by an ensemble of virtuoso multi-instrumentalists—including Grammy-nominated musician Hubby Jenkins, Raquel Chavez, and Margaret Dudasik—who play more than two dozen instruments live on stage. Directed by Georgette Verdin, Woody Sez offers a stirring, humor-filled reflection of defiance, hope, and resilience. The run also features an accompanying gallery exhibition of rare photos, posters, and cartoons from the Woody Guthrie Center alongside the "Woody at 100" centennial display.
“We are thrilled to welcome Voices Festival Productions and their team to Dupont Underground,” says Ana Harvey, CEO of Dupont Underground. “Woody Guthrie's music embodies an enduring spirit of folk resistance and community solidarity—traditions that feel especially vital during these difficult times in our nation's capital. Hosting productions like Woody Sez and its historical gallery exhibit, reflects our commitment to serving as a platform for art that speaks truth to power, honors working-class history, and sparks vital dialogue across generations.”
Event Details
- Location: Dupont Underground, 19 Dupont Circle NW, Washington, D.C. 20036 (Entrance by the Starbucks)
- Dates: October 8 – October 25, 2026 (Press Opening Night: Sunday, October 11)
- Press Review Requests: Contact Ari Roth (arirothdc@voicesfestivalproductions.com)
- Doors Open: 1 hour prior to performance | Run Time: Approx. 2 hours with intermission
- Admission: Tickets $45 and under (includes limited Pay-What-You-Can previews Oct 8–9)
- Exhibition: Free gallery access Fri 4–7 PM, Sat/Sun 11 AM–2 PM, and 1 hour before showtime
About Dupont Underground
Dupont Underground is a nonprofit arts organization transforming a 15,000-square-foot former streetcar station beneath Dupont Circle into a multidisciplinary platform for creative exchange and contemporary arts practice. Dupont Underground is committed to reflecting the diversity of its community — both artists and audiences — and to hosting projects that might not otherwise find a home in more conventional venues.
For more information, visit dupontunderground.org.
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