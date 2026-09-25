Cast Set for ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre

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Signature Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the regional premiere of new musical All the World's a Stage, a moving story about embracing who you are and the life-saving power of art. Written by Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, Cake Off), the production will be directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's Merrily We Roll Along, Pippin), with music direction by Marika Countouris (Signature's Safety Not Guaranteed, Hedwig and the Angry Inch). Performances run October 20 – December 20, 2026 in Signature's ARK Theatre. Tickets start at $47 and are available now.

The cast of All the World's a Stage includes Erin Driscoll (Signature's Ragtime, Titanic) as Dede, Callum Francis (Broadway's Kinky Boots, Off-Broadway's Titanique) as Michael, Kyle Sherman (National Tour of Shucked, Off-Broadway's Ordinary Days) as Ricky, and Deema Turkomani (Signature's Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Monumental's American Psycho) as Sam. Sydne Lyons (Signature's Safety Not Guaranteed) and Christian Montgomery (Signature's Hedwig and the Angry Inch) are understudies.

All the World's a Stage is moving new musical about embracing who you are and the life-saving power of art by one of contemporary musical theater's most exciting voices, Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, Cake Off). In 1996, a closeted high school math teacher agrees to mentor a student for a theater competition. Both outsiders in their small-town community, their exploration of Angels in America unsettles the town's delicate balance, and the vise of intolerance begins to tighten, twisting their lives in unexpected ways. This deeply human tale, with an expressive score, is a rallying cry for authenticity and a touching tribute to all the teachers whose selfless courage uplifts and changes us all.

The creative team for All the World's a Stage includes Scenic Design by Paige Hathaway (Signature's Strategic Love Play, HAIR), Costume Design by Shahrzad Mazaheri (Signature's Safety Not Guaranteed, In Clay), Lighting Design by Max Doolittle (Ford's Theatre's The American Five, Signature's No Place to Go), and Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature's Merrily We Roll Along, Pippin). Casting is by Charlotte Sandor. New York Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting. Taylor Kiechlin is the Production Stage Manager, Fior Tat is the Assistant Stage Manager, Sasha Sklar is the Assistant Costume Designer, Rylie Vann is the Assistant Lighting Designer, and Levi Manners is the Assistant Sound Designer.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 09 Hrs 56 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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