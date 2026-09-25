Cast Set for ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre
Matthew Gardiner directs the new musical by Adam Gwon, with Erin Driscoll, Callum Francis, Kyle Sherman, and Deema Turkomani in the cast.
Signature Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the regional premiere of new musical All the World's a Stage, a moving story about embracing who you are and the life-saving power of art. Written by Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, Cake Off), the production will be directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's Merrily We Roll Along, Pippin), with music direction by Marika Countouris (Signature's Safety Not Guaranteed, Hedwig and the Angry Inch). Performances run October 20 – December 20, 2026 in Signature's ARK Theatre. Tickets start at $47 and are available now.
The cast of All the World's a Stage includes Erin Driscoll (Signature's Ragtime, Titanic) as Dede, Callum Francis (Broadway's Kinky Boots, Off-Broadway's Titanique) as Michael, Kyle Sherman (National Tour of Shucked, Off-Broadway's Ordinary Days) as Ricky, and Deema Turkomani (Signature's Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Monumental's American Psycho) as Sam. Sydne Lyons (Signature's Safety Not Guaranteed) and Christian Montgomery (Signature's Hedwig and the Angry Inch) are understudies.
All the World's a Stage is moving new musical about embracing who you are and the life-saving power of art by one of contemporary musical theater's most exciting voices, Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, Cake Off). In 1996, a closeted high school math teacher agrees to mentor a student for a theater competition. Both outsiders in their small-town community, their exploration of Angels in America unsettles the town's delicate balance, and the vise of intolerance begins to tighten, twisting their lives in unexpected ways. This deeply human tale, with an expressive score, is a rallying cry for authenticity and a touching tribute to all the teachers whose selfless courage uplifts and changes us all.
The creative team for All the World's a Stage includes Scenic Design by Paige Hathaway (Signature's Strategic Love Play, HAIR), Costume Design by Shahrzad Mazaheri (Signature's Safety Not Guaranteed, In Clay), Lighting Design by Max Doolittle (Ford's Theatre's The American Five, Signature's No Place to Go), and Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature's Merrily We Roll Along, Pippin). Casting is by Charlotte Sandor. New York Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting. Taylor Kiechlin is the Production Stage Manager, Fior Tat is the Assistant Stage Manager, Sasha Sklar is the Assistant Costume Designer, Rylie Vann is the Assistant Lighting Designer, and Levi Manners is the Assistant Sound Designer.
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