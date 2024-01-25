Video: Get A First Look At Roundhouse Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL

Runs January 24–February 25, 2024.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Get a first look at Roundhouse Theatre's production of Next to Normal, now on stage through February 25th, 2024. Next to Normal is a co-production with Barrington Stage.

Diana Goodman is a suburban mom struggling with bipolar disorder. Her daughter, Natalie, is a stressed-out overachiever about to snap. And Dan, her exhausted architect husband, is determined to keep everything “normal.”

As Diana’s symptoms worsen, and effective treatment remains elusive, the Goodmans must finally connect and learn how to see each other for who they truly are.

Next to Normal has Book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey Music by Tom Kitt, and is Directed by Alan Paul. The cast includes Lucas Hinds Babcock, Ben Clark, Sophia Early, KEvin Stephen McAllister, Calvin McCullough, and is led by Tracy Lynn Olivera as Diana.

This Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning "feel-everything" (The New York Times) musical is a cathartic and empathetic masterpiece of modern musical theatre with soaring rock music and unforgettable characters. 







