VIDEO: Watch Folger Theatre's Full Production of MACBETH For Free Now!

Folger Theatre's production of Macbeth is now available to stream for free, through July 1, 2020.

The Folger is making these resources freely available during these challenging times in support of learning and enjoyment.

This recorded video of Folger Theatre's 2008 co-production of Macbeth with Two River Theater Company was originally available for purchase as a special Folger Edition from Simon & Schuster.

Shakespeare's chilling Scottish tragedy is realized by Emmy-winning magician Teller (of Penn & Teller) and Helen Hayes Award-winning director Aaron Posner as a startling, supernatural show brimming with magic, mayhem, and madness.

Watch the production, in two parts, below!

For more information, visit https://www.folger.edu/video-macbeth-folger-theatre?utm_source=facebook.





