VIDEO: Signature Theatre Releases 10th Episode of THE SIGNATURE SHOW

This episode features an interview with DC Composer Nolan Williams, Jr., highlights from the world premiere Signature in the Schools’ film Here’s the Deal and more.

Mar. 2, 2021  
Signature Theatre has released the tenth episode of The Signature Show, a free half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and memories of Signature's past and a glimpse into its future. This episode features an interview with DC Composer Nolan Williams, Jr., highlights from the world premiere Signature in the Schools' film Here's the Deal, a performance of "Embraceable You" by Ashley Spencer, the star of our 2017 production of The Gershwins'® & Ken Ludwig's Crazy for You, plus an original dance video choreographed by Denis Jones, and concludes with a performance of Nolan Williams, Jr.'s "Selflessness" by members of The Black Artist Coalition. All episodes can be found on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel @sigtheatre (YouTube.com/sigtheatre).

Check out Episode 10 of The Signature Show below!

The tenth episode, directed and produced by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's Simply Sondheim, A Chorus Line), features Ricardo Sean Blagrove (Stillpointe Theatre's POP! Who Shot Andy Warhol?, ArtsCentric's Little Shop of Horrors), Jonathan Duvelson (Chatham Players' Spamalot, Axelrod's Performing Arts Center's Newsies), Danny Gardner (Signature's The Gershwins'® & Ken Ludwig's Crazy for You, Broadway's Dames at Sea), playwright Caleen Sinnette Jennings (Signature in the Schools' Here's the Deal, The Queens Girl Trilogy), Raquel Jennings (Seacoast Repertory Theater's The Last 5 Years, ArtsCentric's Little Shop of Horrors), choreographer Denis Jones (Signature's A Chorus Line, Broadway's Tootsie), Rayshun LaMarr (Signature's Signature Vinyl, Gun & Powder), Shayla Lowe (NextStop Theatre Company's Matilda the Musical, ArtsCentric's Hand on a Hardbody), Michael J. Mainwaring (Round House Theatre's Spring Awakening, Signature Theatre's Jesus Christ Superstar), Kevin McAllister (Broadway's Come from Away, Signature's Blackbeard), Inès Nassara (Signature's Signature Vinyl, Ford's Theatre's The Wiz), Anna Noble (Broadway's Carousel, FX's Fosse/Vernon), Nova Y. Payton (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin', Shakespeare Theatre's The Amen Corner), Lizz Picini (Arena Stage's Anything Goes, The Maltz Jupiter's Chicago), Theodore Sapp (Shakespeare Theatre's The Amen Corner, Virginia Repertory Theatre's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Awa Sal Secka (Signature's Simply Sondheim, Ford's Theatre's Into the Woods), Ashley Spencer (Signature's The Gershwins'® & Ken Ludwig's Crazy for You, Broadway's Rock of Ages), Melissa Victor (Ford's Theatre's The Wiz, Denver Center's Oklahoma!), Kara-Tameika Watkins (Olney Theatre Center's Miss You Like Hell, Signature's Light Years), composer Nolan Williams, Jr. (Grace, Stirring the Waters Across America) and Tobias A. Young (Olney Theatre Center's Guys and Dolls, Round House Theatre/Olney Theatre Center's In the Heights).


