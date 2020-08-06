Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Kennedy Center and Sankofa Host Conversation With March For Our Lives
The video premieres on August 7 at 4pm.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts joins forces with Sankofa, which hosts a conversation with March for Our Lives featuring performances by versatile R&B singer/songwriter/producer Leven Kali and Brooklyn-based Hip Hop & R&B group Phony Ppl.
The video premieres on August 7 at 4pm. Tune in below!
Presented as part of Arts Across America-a live performance series presented Mondays through Fridays to uplift & showcase artists from across the country. Arts Across America is brought to you by Facebook.
