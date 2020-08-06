Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Kennedy Center and Sankofa Host Conversation With March For Our Lives

The video premieres on August 7 at 4pm.

Aug. 6, 2020  

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts joins forces with Sankofa, which hosts a conversation with March for Our Lives featuring performances by versatile R&B singer/songwriter/producer Leven Kali and Brooklyn-based Hip Hop & R&B group Phony Ppl.

The video premieres on August 7 at 4pm. Tune in below!

Presented as part of Arts Across America-a live performance series presented Mondays through Fridays to uplift & showcase artists from across the country. Arts Across America is brought to you by Facebook.


