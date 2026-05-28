UNOFFICIAL LATE NIGHT to Close Kennedy Center Residency With Free Finale

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After five months of sold-out crowds, chaotic comedy and new sketches at every show, Unofficial Late Night will come to the Kennedy Center one last time as they close out their residency on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 6:00 PM on the Millennium Stage.

'It's a finale so good, I heard a rumor they're gonna close the Kennedy Center after,' jokes Host and Executive Producer Amelia Cameron. 'Don't worry, they fired me so I'm allowed to joke about it," she says, hinting that their final show will draw on her personal experiences and lean even further into the uncensored humor the show is known for.

Unofficial Late Night was built around the idea that live comedy should feel unpredictable, collaborative, and alive in the moment. Instead of following a traditional format, the production combines cinematic writing with the spontaneity of live theater, allowing performers to move fluidly between scripted material, improvisation and even pulling back the curtain on the process of creating a late night show, live on stage.

For many audience members, the show's appeal has come from the fact that it refuses to stay in one lane. One moment unfolds like a sketch comedy show, while the next shifts into improvised characters, staged absurdity, or expertly crafted ensemble interaction. Cameron admits, "I try to point to a reference show, and nothing really fits this absurdly incredible thing we've created - which is probably a good thing, right?"

What began as a small independent production quickly developed into a recurring live event known for surprise appearances, high-energy ensemble work, and a style that blends alternative comedy with the structure of late-night television. The residency has featured the best up-and-coming performers from across the country, alongside some of the DC area's strongest emerging comedians and theater artists.

The final performance will feature returning cast favorites, DC's stand-out stand-up comic B.G. Wooten, music & comedy king Earl Wyatt, Richmond's rising star Evie Cameron, with a special UnHinged performance by Grace Manson. And making their Kennedy Center debuts, straight from the #2 Drama Program in the world, it's the king of theatre Jake Bryant, comedy icon Romina Duran, New York's next-big-thing Wa Brown, and character queen Zakiya Hall.

The creative team has hinted that the finale is designed to feel both celebratory and unpredictable, with all-new material and returning fan-favorite sketches reflecting the spirit that defined the residency from the beginning.

Unofficial Late Night's final Millennium Stage performance takes place Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 6:00 PM at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Admission is free, and the performance will also stream live through the Kennedy Center's digital platforms.

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